SIA Commits to Air India Transformation Despite Significant Financial Losses and Operational Hurdles

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong emphasizes that turning Air India into a world-class carrier is a long-term commitment, viewing the Indian market as a critical growth hub despite recent losses and systemic challenges.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong has articulated a clear and patient vision regarding the transformation of Air India , describing the process as a long game that offers no shortcuts to success.

During a recent results briefing, the leadership reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the Indian carrier, despite a period marked by mounting financial deficits and significant operational setbacks. This strategic move is part of a broader multi-hub strategy designed to ensure long-term viability and growth for the Singapore-based airline. Given the physical constraints and the limited size of the domestic market in Singapore, the company recognizes the necessity of expanding its footprint in larger, high-growth regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in operating without domestic routes, as border closures forced the airline to rely almost exclusively on cargo operations to survive. By securing a significant stake in Air India, Singapore Airlines aims to mitigate these risks and tap into one of the most promising aviation markets in the world.

The path to recovery for Air India is fraught with substantial obstacles, including a record loss of 2 billion US dollars in the previous financial year. Furthermore, the airline has faced intense scrutiny following a tragic aircraft crash in 2025, which resulted in the loss of 260 lives. This incident led to a voluntary safety pause and a temporary reduction in flight frequencies, adding to the operational strain. Beyond internal failures, external headwinds have complicated the turnaround process.

These include the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian carriers, which forces longer and more expensive flight paths, and the persistent weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. On a global scale, the aviation industry is grappling with severe supply chain disruptions that have delayed essential fleet renewals and cabin retrofit programs.

Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have introduced further volatility into the operational landscape. Despite these pressing issues, Goh Choon Phong maintains that these are largely external factors and that the airline is making structural progress in improving customer loyalty and satisfaction. Looking toward the future, the potential for growth in India remains a primary driver for the investment.

India currently stands as the third-largest aviation market globally, yet it possesses far fewer aircraft compared to aviation giants like the United States and China. Projections suggest that the Indian middle class could swell to approximately 864 million people by 2047, a demographic shift accompanied by rising disposable incomes and a massive expansion of airport infrastructure. This trajectory makes the Indian market an indispensable opportunity for Singapore Airlines.

To facilitate this transformation, the carrier has deepened its partnership with Tata Sons, the controlling shareholder of Air India. The integration of Vistara into Air India in 2024 marked a pivotal step in this journey, supported by a 360 million Singapore dollar investment. To ensure the transfer of world-class operational standards, Singapore Airlines has seconded two of its own senior staff members to serve as the chief operations officer and the chief of engineering for Air India.

From a financial perspective, the airline group is navigating a complex environment where fuel costs remain the largest operating expense. Tensions in the Middle East have put upward pressure on fuel prices, prompting discussions about potential airfare increases.

However, chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin has been cautious, stating that any adjustments to pricing must be carefully calibrated against market demand to ensure that customers remain willing to purchase tickets. The financial results for the 2025/2026 fiscal year only partially reflect the disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis, with the full impact expected to manifest in the following year.

The recent decline in profits was largely attributed to the absence of a one-off gain from the Vistara integration that had bolstered the previous year's figures, combined with the ongoing losses associated with the Air India turnaround. Despite the financial volatility, the leadership remains focused on structural improvements rather than immediate profitability, believing that the foundation being laid now will eventually yield a world-class carrier with an Indian heart





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