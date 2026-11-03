SIA Engineering Profit Drops Amid Steady MRO Demand Growth

SIA Engineering reported a 1.7% net profit decline to $81.9 million in H1, despite strong MRO demand and doubled operating profits driven by operational efficiencies.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) reported a 1.7% year-on-year decline in net profit, settling at $81.9 million for the six-month period ending September 30. This financial result occurred alongside a 9.7% drop in revenue, which fell to $658.6 million, as the group navigated higher finance charges and tax burdens. Despite the bottom-line pressure, the company declared an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share, signaling continued confidence in its cash flow stability.

Profit Decline Drivers and Cost Pressures

The reduction in net profit for SIAEC was primarily driven by a 10.7% dip in the share of profits from its associated and joint-venture companies, which fell to $63.7 million from $71.3 million in the prior period. SIAEC attributed this $7.6 million decrease to higher costs incurred for capacity and capability expansion at an engine joint venture, alongside lower interest income and increased finance charges. The group also faced higher tax expenditures during the first half of the financial year, further compressing net earnings.

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Earnings per share decreased to 7.32 cents from 7.45 cents a year earlier, reflecting the broader impact on profitability. SIAEC clarified in its bourse filing on November 3 that the profit dip was not solely due to core operational performance but was significantly influenced by one-off expansion costs. The company expects these expansion-related costs to tail off in the next financial year, as facility development work is projected to conclude by the end of that period.

Operating Profit Doubling on MRO Strength

Operating profit more than doubled to $25.7 million, fueled by healthy maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) demand and reduced losses at startup subsidiaries. Group expenditure decreased by 11.6% to $623.9 million, partly due to the absence of an impairment cost recorded in the same period the previous year. This expenditure reduction allowed the company to offset weaker revenue segments and improve overall operational efficiency during the reporting period.

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Excluding materials sales, revenue would have actually increased by 1.6% year on year, indicating that the core service business remained resilient. The drop in overall revenue was largely impacted by weaker material sales rather than a decline in service demand. For the second quarter ended September 30, group net profit rose by $1.2 million to $41.6 million, while operating profit increased by $5.6 million to $12.5 million, demonstrating improving quarterly momentum.

Strategic Expansions in Asia-Pacific Markets

Demand for SIAEC's MRO services remained steady in the first half, with line maintenance operations in Singapore handling 3.3% more flights compared to the previous year. The company continued to broaden its customer base through strategic geographic expansions, including the opening of its Malaysian subsidiary, Base Maintenance Malaysia. The new facility in Malaysia opened its first hangar in May and completed its first aircraft maintenance check for Air India in July, marking a significant milestone in regional capacity building.

SIAEC also expanded its footprint in China through a 30% stake in Arport Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering (Fujian), which will provide services to airports in Xiamen, Fuzhou, Wuyishan, and Longyan. Additionally, the group partnered with Safran Aircraft Engines to establish a full shop for CFM LEAP engines. An existing joint venture, Safran Landing System Services Singapore, continues to support landing system maintenance, reinforcing SIAEC's comprehensive service portfolio in the region.

Outlook and Supply Chain Headwinds

SIAEC anticipates continued demand for MRO services supported by the growth of air travel, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. The company noted that older aircraft are seeing delayed retirements due to slowdowns in new aircraft deliveries, extending the service life of existing fleets and driving maintenance needs. This structural trend is expected to sustain demand for overhaul and repair services in the near to medium term.

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However, the group warned of potential headwinds from higher energy, freight, and supply chain costs. The Middle East conflict has contributed to increased energy and freight expenses, while continued supply chain bottlenecks persist for selected aircraft parts. SIAEC stated it remains focused on driving productivity improvements, increasing operational resilience, and maintaining cost discipline to mitigate these external pressures and protect future profitability.