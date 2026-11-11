Singapore Airlines SQ236 diverted to Rockhampton after cabin smoke; relief flight scheduled

Singapore Airlines flight SQ236 from Brisbane to Singapore diverted to Rockhampton on Nov 11 after smoke was detected in the cabin. All passengers disembarked normally and a relief flight was arranged.

A Singapore Airlines flight from Brisbane to Singapore diverted to Rockhampton on Nov 11 after smoke was detected in the cabin. Flight SQ236 landed uneventfully at Rockhampton Airport in Queensland at 4.09pm local time.

All passengers disembarked normally, and no injuries were reported. The Airbus A350-900, registration 9V-SHA, was scheduled to depart Brisbane International Airport at 2.35pm and arrive at Changi Airport at 8.25pm. FlightRadar24 data showed it left the gate at about 2.32pm and took off at roughly 3.01pm. It reached cruising altitude of about 36,000 feet at 3.29pm.

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Flight Diverts to Rockhampton Amid Smoke Scare

At about 3.49pm, the flight began a right turn and descended toward Rockhampton Airport. It landed uneventfully at around 4.09pm. The diversion occurred about 90 minutes after departing Brisbane. Social media posts showed local fire, police and ambulance services on site.

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Passengers were seen exiting the aircraft and walking across the tarmac with their belongings. A Central Queensland plane spotting group shared photographs showing the aircraft at an apron with at least five emergency services vehicles nearby.

A passenger surnamed Lim shared a flight update from the airline on X. It said: Please be advised that SQ236, which departed on Nov 11 at 2.32pm from Brisbane bound for Singapore, has been diverted to Rockhampton due to a technical issue affecting the aircraft's safety monitoring systems. Another passenger, Lim Kai Yang, 21, told The Straits Times he realized something was amiss when cabin crew started opening and checking overhead bins.

Passengers Describe In-Flight Smoke and Technical Failures

He assumed they were checking for a powerbank fire, which was not the case. Lim, a full-time national serviceman traveling alone, said he saw faint smoke while seated in business class and heard from other passengers that it was coming from the rear. The pilots then informed passengers of a technical issue, leading to the shutdown of in-flight entertainment and electricity. Some passengers claimed in-flight entertainment screens suddenly went blank.

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A diversion was announced a short while later, and passengers were told to remain in their seats, Lim said. Other passengers reported seeing smoke at the aft, or rear part of the cabin. As at 6.45pm on Nov 11, Lim was still at Rockhampton Airport, awaiting the rescheduled flight after being provided a light dinner. According to an updated SIA advisory, a recovery flight was slated to arrive in Rockhampton at around 10pm local time.

Relief Flight Scheduled as Passengers Await Departure

A relief flight was scheduled to depart Rockhampton at 12am local time on Thursday and arrive at Changi Airport at 5.23am Singapore time, according to SIA's flight status tracker. Checks by AsiaOne on Changi Airport's arrivals page, FlightRadar24 and FlightAware indicated the plane was scheduled to take off at midnight local time and arrive in Singapore just before 5am. In a post on X, user angel_jackapoo said her sister was on the affected flight.

She wrote that her sister has a lot of connecting flights and had not eaten for 12 hours and was being kept in an area with no access to food. In response, SIA said it was providing all affected customers with the necessary assistance. We are providing our customers with all necessary assistance, including on-ground refreshments, arranging for a relief flight and rebooking onward travel where necessary, the SIA spokesperson said.

The airline also apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused. SIA is investigating the cause of the smoke.