Tay Jia Ling and Tay Jia Han left six-figure salaries in 2024 to revive their parents curry rice recipes, first as a home-based business and now as a 34-seat eatery at Plaza 8 in Changi Business Park.

Siblings Tay Jia Ling, 36, and Tay Jia Han, 38, quit six-figure corporate jobs in 2024 and have opened a 34-seat curry rice eatery called Curry Kong at Plaza 8 in Changi Business Park.

Corporate Jobs Leave Siblings Curry Rice Venture

The eatery opened on Aug 11 after the pair invested $100,000 in the physical space. Their business first began as a home-based operation in May 2025, set up for $14,000 in their parents executive HDB flat in Pasir Ris as a dry run. The siblings also drove private-hire cars to cover living expenses while building the business. Jia Ling was earning about $14,000 a month as head of product at a fashion retail company when she resigned in March 2024.

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Jia Han was earning about $20,000 a month as a branch manager with Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao in London, and he quit two months later before returning to Singapore that September. Both wanted a break from corporate life and time to plan their next move. They eventually discussed bringing back recipes from their parents Tampines cai png stall, which closed in 2014.

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Their parents, Tay Hui Chay, 75, and Lee Gaik Kin, 69, ran a signboard-less economy rice stall at Block 280 Tampines Street 22 from 1995 to 2014. The couple cooked around 30 dishes daily, offering rice with one meat dish and two vegetable dishes, priced from $2.50. They worked six days a week and rarely took holidays, to avoid forgoing income.

When the coffee shop operator raised their rent in 2014 to an unviable amount, the couple decided to shutter their stall and retire. The parents were tired of retirement and got involved in the cooking from the start of Curry Kong. As children, the siblings helped out at the stall occasionally but never learnt to cook.

Jia Ling removed black husks from bean sprouts and peeled hard-boiled eggs, while Jia Han stacked takeaway boxes, peeled garlic and cut chilli with scissors. After the stall closed, Jia Han landed a job as an operations executive in a bank. He had just graduated with a business degree, majoring in marketing, from RMIT University at the Singapore Institute of Management.

Jia Ling, who had graduated from the same course a year earlier, worked as an account manager at a web agency. Taking over their parents stall was furthest from their minds while they scaled the corporate ladder. Jia Han joined Haidilao as a management trainee in 2017 and later worked in London and Birmingham, handling business development and restaurant operations there. Jia Ling pursued a career in product management, first in fintech, then fashion retail.

Sibling Revive Parents Tampines Stall Heritage

It was only after quitting their corporate jobs in 2024 that the siblings started reminiscing and discussing the possibility of reviving their parents curry rice business. Recalls Jia Han: I always had this intention to do something for myself and it made sense to build something on our family food heritage. He was also familiar with food and beverage staffing, sourcing and planning inventory, and with kitchen and front-of-house operations.

For Jia Ling, her main motivation in risking the vagaries of business was to forge a connection with her parents culinary past. She had bought a three-bedroom condominium in Tampines with her then boyfriend for $1.2 million in 2021, but they broke up in 2022. She sold it in August 2024 so she could be free of monthly mortgage payments. She also paid up her car loan to keep monthly expenses low while growing Curry Kong.

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Their parents were initially aghast at their decision to venture into F&B, but supported them after the siblings each sank $7,000 into starting the home-based outfit. To avoid depleting their savings, both siblings drove private-hire cars on the side. Jia Han picked up passengers from about 7.30am to 11am, returned to pack orders and check supplies, then hit the road again in the late afternoon. Jia Ling drove three or four mornings a week.

Home Based Curry Kong Setup Challenges

By the time they finished cleaning the kitchen, it was often 11pm. They continued driving to pay the bills until April 2026, when business picked up enough for them to look for a space to set up a physical eatery. In the kitchen of their parents four-bedroom HDB flat in Pasir Ris, where the siblings live, they began to learn from their parents how to cook when the home-based business started.

They began with identifying spices, then preparing curry paste and chilli paste from scratch, using dried chillies and spices. Soon, the living room was stacked to the ceiling with takeaway boxes, disposable cutlery and cartons of canned drinks. Bedrooms were crammed with kitchen equipment such as rice cookers and blenders they had purchased but found unsuitable. Working together was not easy.

Accustomed to cooking by instinct, the parents rarely measured ingredients, but the siblings wanted every recipe recorded, down to precise quantities, so the food would taste the same no matter who cooked it. The parents resisted until customers complained about inconsistencies in their chicken curry thickness and seasoning. There were arguments over food presentation and hygiene, too. The parents subsequently took a food hygiene course to update their knowledge.

Sibling Partnership Plans More Outlets

Friction also emerged over differing working styles. Jia Ling preferred regular updates and meticulous planning, while her brother opted to get on with the work and discuss issues only when necessary. She felt isolated handling marketing and business development on her own, while he spent more time driving private-hire cars. They argued, but fixed issues with meetings. The siblings now have plans for more outlets.