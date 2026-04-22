Significant Fines Imposed for Illegal Destruction of Historic Shophouse in Little India

The Urban Redevelopment Authority has successfully prosecuted a man and a company for unauthorized renovations that caused irreparable damage to a 1913 historic shophouse in Singapore.

A 54-year-old permanent resident named Manickam Nagarajan and his associated company, Layan Management, have been handed substantial financial penalties by the Singapore courts following the illegal and destructive renovation of a historic shophouse in the heart of Little India. The Urban Redevelopment Authority ( URA ) confirmed that the two parties were fined S$250,000 and S$150,000 respectively.

This landmark legal action serves as the first prosecution under the amended 1998 Planning Act, which was updated in 2017 to enforce stricter penalties against the unauthorized destruction of heritage-protected structures. The property in question, located at 32 Desker Road, was a rare architectural gem that had served as a residential frontage dating back to 1913. It was widely regarded as a significant piece of Singaporean history, featuring authentic timber doors, casement windows, and iron security bars that captured the unique aesthetic of early 20th-century urban design. Despite the clear legal protections afforded to the building as part of the Little India Conservation Area—a district known for some of the most rigorous conservation standards in the nation—Nagarajan proceeded with renovation works without seeking the mandatory URA approval. The intention behind these unauthorized alterations was to convert the historic residence into a co-living development. During the process, the building suffered irreparable harm, including the demolition of its original brickwork, ornate stucco decorations, and distinctive green glazed ceramic vents. The URA highlighted that these elements were fundamental to the character of the shophouse. Because the original historic materials have been destroyed, it is impossible to restore the building to its authentic state. Even if the structure is reconstructed, the history embedded in those physical materials has been lost forever, representing a major blow to the national heritage fabric that these laws were specifically designed to protect. Following the discovery of the illegal works in January 2023, the URA took immediate steps to halt the project and mandate a full restoration. Kelvin Ang, a director at the URA, emphasized the gravity of the situation by noting that the parties demonstrated a blatant and willful disregard for conservation regulations. He stated that built heritage is a critical touchstone of culture and identity, acting as a bridge between generations. The court ruling serves as a stern warning to other property owners that heritage preservation is not merely a bureaucratic hurdle but a legal and moral obligation. Beyond the heavy fines, Layan Management has been ordered to restore the building at its own expense. This case establishes a significant precedent, reinforcing the principle that owners and developers are strictly accountable for the protection of historic structures, and that the state will pursue legal action against anyone who prioritizes commercial convenience over the preservation of the nation’s architectural legacy





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