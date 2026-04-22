Significant Fines Issued for Unauthorized Works to Conserved Shophouse in Little India

A Singapore permanent resident and the owner of a shophouse at 32 Desker Road have been fined a total of $400,000 for carrying out unauthorized renovations that damaged the building's historical features. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) emphasized the importance of preserving Singapore's built heritage and warned against similar violations.

A Singapore permanent resident and the owner of a shophouse located at 32 Desker Road in the Little India Conservation Area have been penalized for carrying out unauthorized renovations to the conserved building.

Manickam Nagarajan, a 54-year-old permanent resident, was fined $250,000 by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) after being convicted of undertaking works without the necessary approvals. Layan Management, the shophouse owner, received a $150,000 fine for permitting these unauthorized alterations and for failing to appoint a qualified professional to oversee the renovation process.

Furthermore, Layan Management is now responsible for the complete reinstatement and restoration of the shophouse to its original condition, bearing all associated costs. The shophouse, situated within Little India – a designated historic district with stringent conservation regulations – was originally purchased in a largely unaltered state, retaining significant architectural features dating back to the early 20th century.

The URA specifically highlighted the importance of the original first-story facade, describing it as a rare and well-preserved example of residential shophouse design from 1913-1914. Despite this, Nagarajan directly employed workers associated with Layan Management to convert the building into a co-living space, bypassing the required URA approval process. The unauthorized work came to light following public feedback, prompting a URA inspection on January 6, 2023.

This inspection revealed substantial unauthorized alterations, leading to a cease-and-desist notice issued to Layan Management. Subsequent inspections were conducted to ensure compliance, but the damage had already been done. The actions of Nagarajan and Layan resulted in the demolition of crucial architectural elements, including the original first-story residential facade, the rear facade featuring distinctive timber casement windows and green glazed ceramic vents, and the entire rear service block.

These features were deemed integral to the shophouse’s character and should have been preserved during any renovation work. The URA emphasized the severity of the breach, characterizing it as a ‘blatant disregard for the law’ and lamenting the ‘irrevocable loss’ of the shophouse’s original heritage fabric. Kelvin Ang, Director of URA’s Conservation Management Department, underscored the importance of built heritage conservation in Singapore’s development.

He stated that the actions of Layan and Nagarajan represented an ‘egregious breach’ of URA’s Conservation Guidelines, demonstrating a deliberate disregard for established regulations. The URA further noted that the case marks the first prosecution of its kind since amendments were made to the Planning Act in 2017, specifically addressing unauthorized works on conserved buildings. The irreversible damage caused by Nagarajan and Layan’s actions has diminished the historical value of a building that had stood for over a century.

This case serves as a strong warning against unauthorized alterations to conserved properties and reinforces the URA’s commitment to protecting Singapore’s built heritage. The restoration process will be closely monitored to ensure the shophouse is returned to its original glory, preserving its historical significance for future generations. The URA will continue to enforce conservation guidelines rigorously to prevent similar incidents from occurring and to safeguard Singapore’s unique architectural landscape





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