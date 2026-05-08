Sim Lian Group Submits Sole Bid for Second Holland Plain GLS Site Amid Cautious Developer Sentiment

Sim Lian Group was the only bidder for a second government land sale site on Holland Plain, submitting a $454 million offer for the 169,175 sq ft plot in District 10. The developer’s previous success in securing the first Holland Plain site positions it to lead the development of luxury condominiums in this emerging precinct. Despite strong demand for city-centre homes, the single bid reflects developers’ cautious approach to untested locations, with recent GLS tenders also seeing limited interest. The Holland Plain precinct is set to become a new private residential area with low- and mid-rise buildings, enhanced by nearby green spaces and parks.

Property developer Sim Lian Group emerged as the sole bidder for a second government land sale (GLS) site on Holland Plain , submitting a bid of $454 million for the 169,175 sq ft plot located off Old Holland Road in the prestigious District 10.

This marks Sim Lian’s second attempt at securing a GLS site in this area, having previously won a tender for the first Holland Plain site in July 2025 with a bid of $368.37 million. If successful, Sim Lian would be responsible for developing the first two luxury condominiums in this emerging private residential precinct, giving the developer a significant advantage in shaping the area’s development profile and setting price benchmarks for future luxury projects.

The tepid response, with only one bidder, contrasts sharply with the robust interest shown in other recent GLS tenders, such as the Holland Link site, which attracted multiple bids. Analysts suggest that developers may be exercising caution due to the untested nature of the Holland Plain precinct, despite strong demand for city-centre homes in the core central region (CCR).

Projects like Newport Residences and River Modern have seen impressive sales figures, with over 90% of units sold in some cases, indicating sustained demand for high-end properties. However, the single bid for the Holland Plain site may reflect concerns about the site’s location and the lack of established demand in the area. This cautious approach aligns with a broader trend among developers, who are increasingly selective in their investments, preferring sites with proven demand and clear price benchmarks.

Recent examples include the Marina Gardens Crescent site, where a sole bid was rejected for being too low, and the Media Circle site, which also received only one bid but was deemed insufficient. Similarly, a master developer site in Jurong East attracted just one bid from a consortium of major developers, but their offer was also rejected.

Market watchers like Mohan Sandrasegeran from SRI argue that the muted response should not be seen as a negative sign but rather as a reflection of developers’ disciplined approach to capital deployment. With increased supply visibility in the Holland Plain and Turf City precincts, developers are likely to be more strategic in their bidding.

The Holland Plain precinct, located in Bukit Timah, is earmarked as a future private residential area, bounded by Methodist Girls’ School (MGS), the Brizay Park Good Class Bungalow area, and the Holland Green Linear Park. The latest Master Plan outlines that future developments in this precinct will be limited to low- and mid-rise buildings to maintain compatibility with nearby landed housing areas.

The latest GLS site has a maximum height limit of six stories, though an eight-story block may be permitted at the northwest corner. The precinct’s master plan also emphasizes its connectivity to green spaces, including the 24km Rail Corridor and two new public parks—a wetland park and a community plain—enhancing its appeal as a residential area





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sim Lian Group Holland Plain Government Land Sale Luxury Condominiums Developer Sentiment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FBI Launches Corruption Probe into Virginia Senate Leader Louise LucasFederal agents executed a search warrant at the offices and business of Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas in Portsmouth, Virginia, amid allegations of corruption.

Read more »

UOB Reports 4 Percent Drop in First Quarter Net ProfitUnited Overseas Bank reported a 4 percent annual decline in first-quarter net profit to 1.44 billion dollars, beating analyst expectations despite facing rate headwinds and a cautious market sentiment.

Read more »

Singapore Businesses Cautious in Hiring Due to Middle East UncertaintyThe Ministry of Manpower reports a decline in hiring intentions for March, though Minister Tan See Leng notes early signs of stabilisation in April.

Read more »

Singapore Ministry of Manpower Initiatives to Enhance Platform Worker Safety and WelfareThe Singapore government is establishing a dedicated work group to mitigate occupational hazards for platform workers and ensure they receive comprehensive injury compensation.

Read more »

ERP 2.0 may be used to enforce against traffic violations such as speeding: Jeffrey SiowThe Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 system could possibly be used to detect traffic offences such as speeding, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia asked on Monday (May 5) if the new satellite-based system could be used to monitor and enforce Silver Zone & School Zone speed limits.

Read more »

Global stocks mostly fall as US rally shows signs of fatigueAn analyst said “the wild streak of enthusiasm which hit markets amid hopes for a major de-escalation in the Iran conflict is tempering."

Read more »