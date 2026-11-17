Simba will not contest IMDA allegations of intentional unauthorised spectrum use, licence breaches and a document production order violation. Director Richard Tan will resign and new directors will be appointed, subject to regulatory approval.

Simba has admitted to unauthorised spectrum use and other regulatory breaches after being accused by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority ( IMDA). In a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange on Nov 17, parent company Tuas said Simba will not contest the allegations.

The telco responded to IMDA's show-cause notice on Nov 16. Director Richard Tan will resign and new directors will be appointed, subject to regulatory approval being obtained. IMDA issued the show-cause notice on Oct 23. The notice alleged that Simba's unauthorised use of spectrum was intentional and had been approved by its senior management.

Also read Simba Telecom acknowledges spectrum breaches amidst IMDA review

Simba Does Not Contest Spectrum Breaches

It also alleged breaches of various licences and a document production order. Issuing a show-cause notice is considered a serious step by the regulator. It suggests IMDA has moved beyond a preliminary inquiry and is considering whether grounds exist for adverse action. Simba does not contest the unauthorised use of the 2,100 megahertz band spectrum for 4G. It also does not contest unauthorised use of the 2,340MHz to 2,360MHz band spectrum at about 92 sites.

Advertisement

That use occurred for intermittent periods between 2023 and 2026. The telco further admitted to unauthorised deployment of 5G network equipment at two locations in 2023. It also admitted to unauthorised use of 5G indoor radio access network equipment. Spectrum bands are ranges of radio frequencies used to provide mobile services such as 4G and 5G. IMDA assigns specific bands to operators for designated uses.

Telcos are allowed to use only the spectrum frequencies assigned to them. Simba has informed IMDA of the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised use of the bands. It has also provided the remediation steps put in place to prevent recurrence. Tuas noted that the matter remains under consideration by IMDA and no findings have been made or confirmed.

It added that Tuas does not intend to provide further comment on the matters raised in the announcement. Simba has also chosen not to contest its breach of various licences and the breach of the document production order. The regulator had required Simba to explain itself by Nov 16. If Simba fails to explain itself, its spectrum rights could be suspended or cancelled.

Simba Faces Potential Suspension Or Fine

Simba faces a possible spectrum rights suspension or cancellation. It could also be fined up to $1 million or 10% of Simba's annual Singapore revenue, whichever is higher. The regulator could cancel or suspend Simba's telco licence, or part of it, or cut the duration of its licence. These penalties remain subject to IMDA's consideration.

Advertisement

The potential penalties follow the unauthorised spectrum use and other regulatory breaches. IMDA's investigation into Simba became public in May this year. The regulator had suspended its assessment of Simba's proposed $1.43 billion acquisition of M1's telecommunications business. It cited concerns over the telco's alleged use of frequency bands not assigned to it.

The deal fell through after Tuas announced on May 22 that it had terminated the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of M1. The acquisition would have combined two of Singapore's smaller mobile operators. Simba has responded to IMDA's show-cause notice. The telco stated it has informed the regulator of the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised use of spectrum bands.

Details Of Unauthorized Network Deployment

It also stated it has informed IMDA of the remediation steps put in place to prevent recurrence. The filing confirms that Simba does not contest the allegations. These include unauthorised use of the 2,100MHz band for 4G. They also include the 2,340MHz to 2,360MHz band at about 92 sites, and 5G equipment deployment at two locations. The intermittent periods of unauthorised use span 2023 to 2026.

The breaches also include failure to comply with a production order issued by IMDA. Richard Tan's resignation is subject to regulatory approval being obtained. New directors will be appointed as part of the changes. Tuas said the matter remains under consideration by IMDA and no findings have been made or confirmed.

It said it does not intend to provide further comment. The potential penalties include a fine of up to $1 million or 10% of Simba's annual Singapore revenue, whichever is higher.