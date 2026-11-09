Simba Faces Possible Fines or Licence Action Over Spectrum Use

Simba faces six IMDA allegations over unauthorised spectrum use. Experts say a fine or licence changes are likelier than cancellation.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority ( IMDA) has issued Simba, one of the four major telcos in Singapore, a notice setting out six allegations. The allegations centre on unauthorised spectrum use, and Simba customers have been told that their services, plans and wallet balances remain unaffected while the investigation continues.

Parent company Tuas said on October 26 that IMDA has not reached any conclusions on whether regulatory action should be taken against Simba or what form such action might take. If the regulator finds that Simba breached regulatory requirements, the telco could face fines, suspension or cancellation of its licence.

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IMDA Lists Six Allegations Against Simba Telco

IMDA's notice to Simba covers alleged unauthorised spectrum use, breaches of telecommunication regulations, and concerns about the company's governance and compliance practices. Simba has said that customers' services, plans and wallet balances are '100 per cent unaffected' while the investigations are ongoing.

The regulator alleges that Simba deployed dynamic spectrum sharing technology at about 133 sites for intermittent periods in 2022 and 2023. This technology lets different generations of mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, share the same frequency band. IMDA says Simba used the 2100 megahertz (MHz) band for both 4G and 5G, even though it was authorised to use that band only for 5G.

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IMDA also alleges that Simba used spectrum in the 2340MHz to 2360MHz band at about 92 sites for intermittent periods between 2023 and 2026, despite not having authorisation to do so. The regulator alleges that both instances of unauthorised spectrum use were intentional and approved by Simba's senior management.

Further allegations state that Simba deployed 5G indoor radio access network equipment at two locations before being authorised. IMDA also accuses Simba of not fully complying with an order to produce documents, and says that this failure was deliberate and intentional.

Experts Weigh Penalties Against Licence Cancellation

Experts said cancelling Simba's licence would be unlikely, with one suggesting that a financial penalty or changes to its licence conditions are more probable. Mobile operators are assigned specific frequency bands, and using spectrum beyond those bands without IMDA approval would breach the rules.

Asha Hemrajani, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, described spectrum as a limited resource that is essential for mobile network operators to carry voice and data traffic. She said the alleged spectrum misuse was serious but, in her view, not serious enough on its own to warrant cancelling Simba's licence.

Sean Lee, director at Triangle Legal, said that an IMDA licence cancellation would be unheard of and would cause many problems for telecom users. He said the most likely outcome is a fine or a modification of licence conditions, such as restrictions on the use of certain spectrum or heavier penalties if another breach occurs.

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Hussaini Saifee, head of ASEAN telecom media and technology at Maybank Securities, said he had not come across a telco being ordered to shut its network because of a spectrum breach. Lee noted that Simba, Singtel, StarHub and M1 are Singapore's four main mobile network operators, and that each operates its own network using spectrum rights allocated by IMDA.

Customer Impact of Possible Spectrum Restrictions

A financial penalty would have no immediate effect on services, which makes it the least disruptive outcome for customers. Hemrajani said it would have 'no immediate effect on the coverage or service that Simba subscribers would enjoy'.

Restrictions on spectrum use could have a greater impact if IMDA suspends or cancels some of Simba's spectrum rights. Hemrajani said losing one spectrum assignment would not necessarily shut down the entire network, because Simba could keep operating on frequencies it remains authorised to use.

However, the less spectrum an operator holds, the less voice and data traffic its network can support. Hemrajani compared spectrum to the number of lanes on a highway, saying that traffic can still move with fewer lanes but congestion increases when there are too many vehicles.

For users, reduced spectrum could mean slower data speeds, congestion or poorer service quality, particularly during peak periods. The extent of the impact would depend on which frequency bands were affected and how much spectrum was withdrawn. The most serious outcome would be suspension or cancellation of Simba's operating licence.