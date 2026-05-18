Simba Telecom acquires M1's telecom operations from Keppel

The proposed divestment of Keppel's stake in M1's telecommunication business will be removed from its announced monetisation for 2025.

During its review, IMDA learnt that Simba could have been using radio frequency bands that had not been assigned to them to provide mobile services.

IMDA's assessment includes evaluating whether the consolidation would significantly lessen competition or raise public interest concerns and ensures that the operation of critical telecommunications infrastructure meets stringent cybersecurity requirements. Keppel, the asset manager behind the proposed acquisition, announced that it would sell M1's telecom operations to Simba Telecom for an enterprise value of S$1.43 billion (US$1.11 billion). The deal is subject to regulatory approval by IMDA





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IMDA Simba M1 Telecom Radio Frequency Consolidation Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity

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