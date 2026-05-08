Simplified News: Singapore Institute of Management Affected by Canvas Breach, Instructure Takes Steps to Enhance Cybersecurity

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) confirmed it was affected by the Canvas breach, causing inconvenience and concern to its students and faculty. Instructure, the company behind Canvas, first detected unauthorized activity in the platform on April 29 and took it offline into maintenance mode to investigate and apply additional safeguards. The incident resulted in a data leak involving certain users' personal information, but no evidence of passwords, dates of birth, government identifiers, or financial information was found. Instructure has taken steps to enhance cybersecurity, including temporarily shutting down Free-for-Teacher accounts and revoking privileged credentials and access tokens. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has contacted affected organizations to provide support and guidance on mitigation measures. CNA has contacted several academic institutions to ask if they have been similarly affected by the Canvas breach, but no official confirmation has been received.

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) confirmed it was affected by the Canvas breach, causing inconvenience and concern to its students and faculty. Instructure , the company behind Canvas, first detected unauthorized activity in the platform on April 29 and took it offline into maintenance mode to investigate and apply additional safeguards.

The incident resulted in a data leak involving certain users' personal information, but no evidence of passwords, dates of birth, government identifiers, or financial information was found. Instructure has taken steps to enhance cybersecurity, including temporarily shutting down Free-for-Teacher accounts and revoking privileged credentials and access tokens. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has contacted affected organizations to provide support and guidance on mitigation measures.

CNA has contacted several academic institutions to ask if they have been similarly affected by the Canvas breach, but no official confirmation has been received





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Canvas Breach Simplified News Singapore Institute Of Management Instructure Enhance Cybersecurity Data Leak Personal Information Privileged Credentials Access Tokens Free-For-Teacher Accounts Revoking Investigation Maintenance Mode Temporarily Shutting Down US United Kingdom Shinyhunters Affiliation Teenagers Young Adults Cyber Security Agency Of Singapore CSA Affected Organizations Mitigation Measures Guidance Support Canvas Learning Platform Academic Institutions Similarly Affected Confirmation Breach Investigation Enhance Cybersecurity Personal Information Privileged Credentials Access Tokens Free-For-Teacher Accounts Revoking Investigation Maintenance Mode Temporarily Shutting Down US United Kingdom Shinyhunters Affiliation Teenagers Young Adults Cyber Security Agency Of Singapore CSA Affected Organizations Mitigation Measures Guidance Support

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