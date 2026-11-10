Singapore Accounting Firms See 5.1% Revenue Growth and Wage Increases in 2025

Singapore's accounting sector grew 5.1% in 2025, with median salaries rising and new jobs created across all firm sizes, driven by business advisory and audit services.

Singapore's accounting sector grew 5.1 per cent in 2025, adding $177.4 million to a $3.7 billion revenue total, according to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's ( ACRA) latest survey. Median salaries also rose across all firm sizes and new jobs were created in each category, with the biggest gains in business advisory and audit and assurance services.

Survey Highlights Strong Sector Growth

The Accounting Entities Survey 2026 drew responses from 238 accounting firms, representing 92 per cent of the sector's revenue. ACRA reports that business advisory services were the main driver of growth, climbing $115.1 million to $891.7 million from 2024. Audit and assurance services followed, increasing $58.1 million to $1.7 billion, while still accounting for nearly half of total revenue.

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Tax advisory and compliance services saw a 3 per cent rise, adding $19.4 million to $636.7 million, but corporate support services fell 7.4 per cent, losing $15.3 million to $207.6 million. Across firm sizes, all but micro entities posted growth in revenue, showing a broad-based expansion.

Employment Gains Across All Firm Sizes

The sector added 579 positions to a total workforce of 22,362, with 522 new resident roles bringing the resident base to 17,027. Job creation was strongest in audit and assurance and business advisory, where companies reported an availability of more than 1,200 roles, roughly 80 per cent of the total new jobs.

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Median wages rose again, with first‑year audit assistants earning 13 per cent more ($3,000 to $3,400), first‑year senior associates up 7 per cent ($5,400 to $5,800), and first‑year directors also 7 per cent higher ($13,500 to $14,500). ACRA said the raises reflect firms' efforts to strengthen their employee value proposition, a move that aligns with the 2024 Accountancy Workforce Review Committee recommendations to rethink compensation structures.

Key Skills for the Future of Accountancy

ACRA's survey identified the top five skillsets firms consider most important for the next three years: AI application and ethics and governance (67 per cent), advanced data analytics and visualisation (45 per cent), IT audit (26 per cent), valuation and financial modelling (18 per cent), and sustainability reporting (18 per cent). The emphasis on AI reflects the sector's need to adapt to rapid technological change and to develop specialised expertise in the digital and green economies.

ACRA and its industry partners support these skill needs through initiatives such as the refreshed Skills Framework for Accountancy, the SkillsFuture Green Workplace Programme, the AI Fluency Programme, and the updated Chartered Valuer and Appraiser Programme.

Future Outlook for Singapore's Accounting Scene

With continued growth in revenue and employment, Singapore's accounting ecosystem is positioned to deepen its digital and sustainable capabilities. Firms are expected to further raise salaries, expand audit and advisory talent pools, and invest in AI and data analytics training to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.