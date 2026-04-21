Singapore Actor Chen Xi Holds Traditional Shinto Wedding Ceremony in Fukuoka

Local actor Chen Xi and his spouse celebrated their marriage with a traditional ceremony at the historic Munakata Taisha shrine in Japan, reuniting guests from 12 different nations.

Singaporean actor Chen Xi , the 34-year-old son of local entertainment icons Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, recently marked a beautiful milestone by hosting a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony in Fukuoka, Japan. The intimate yet grand affair, held on April 19, saw a convergence of loved ones traveling from 12 different countries across the globe to celebrate the union.

This event served as a follow-up to the couple's initial legal solemnization and tea ceremony, which took place in Singapore last July. According to the actor, that earlier, smaller gathering was thoughtfully planned to ensure that their grandparents, who face challenges with long-distance travel, could witness the beginning of their marital journey firsthand. The picturesque setting for the exchange of vows was the historic Shinto Munakata Taisha shrine, a location that added a sense of timeless cultural elegance to the proceedings. Chen Xi expressed his profound gratitude in a social media update posted on April 20, emphasizing the emotional significance of having friends and family members fly in from diverse locations such as Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Chile, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Vietnam, and Russia. He noted that witnessing everyone come together in such a meaningful way was the highlight of his life. The couple embraced the local traditions fully, with photos capturing Chen Xi in a classic haori jacket worn over a kimono, while his bride looked radiant in a traditional white bridal kimono, complete with the intricate headpiece required for the Shinto ritual. Adding a touch of modern fun to the traditional ceremony, Chen Xi's younger sister, Yixin, provided an insider's look into the festivities through her personal social media accounts. The 25-year-old actress shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the day, including an engaging and humorous Kahoot quiz centered on the couple's relationship history, which she proudly boasted about winning. The gathering was not merely a wedding but a testament to the strong bonds of family and friendship that transcend international borders. As the couple continues their journey together, this celebration in Fukuoka will undoubtedly remain a cherished memory, reflecting the deep respect for tradition, family values, and the vibrant, global community that surrounds the young couple as they start this new chapter of their lives





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