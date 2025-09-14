Singapore Adapts Rehabilitation Strategies to Combat Diversifying Extremism

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addresses the evolving threat of extremism, emphasizing the need for tailored rehabilitation strategies beyond religious counseling to counter the rise of diverse ideologies and online radicalization.

Singapore an Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the need for a more diverse rehabilitation approach to counter the evolving threat posed by extremist ideologies. During a speech to over 400 guests, including representatives from security agencies, religious groups, and community volunteers, PM Wong acknowledged that the country's security landscape has significantly shifted from the era dominated by the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) network two decades ago.

The Prime Minister highlighted the broadening spectrum of extremist ideologies, extending beyond religious extremism to encompass movements like Neo-Nazism, incels (identified by their extreme hostility towards women), and other far-right and far-left ideologies. This trend is exemplified by the detention of 18 youths under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since 2015, with a majority of cases occurring in the last five years. Online platforms are increasingly used for self-radicalization, with gaming platforms like Roblox and Discord added to the list of concerns. The recent murder of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk serves as a stark reminder of the potential for online radicalization to translate into real-world violence.To address this evolving threat, Singapore has been bolstering its rehabilitation capabilities. PM Wong highlighted a case where a 16-year-old Singaporean, radicalized by far-right extremism and planning attacks on mosques, received counseling from a Christian pastor who emphasized non-violence and interfaith harmony. He was also provided with social support and guidance by mentors. The Prime Minister urged the public to report individuals who show signs of succumbing to extremist ideologies early on, emphasizing the importance of intervention and support. He also commended the efforts of community volunteers who provide counseling and practical support to families of ISA detainees, noting that 85% of those detained under the ISA since 2002 have made progress, many successfully reintegrating into society. PM Wong concluded by celebrating the spirit of inclusivity inherent in Singapore, where everyone deserves a chance at a brighter future





