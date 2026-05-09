Singapore Advises Telcos on Cybersecurity Measures Against Advanced Persistent Threats and Frontier AI

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has issued an advisory to telcos on measures to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats, with a focus on advanced persistent threats (APTs) and frontier AI. The advisory includes guidance on measures telecommunication firms can take, such as adopting AI themselves to improve their cybersecurity and updating their risk management plans to account for AI-enabled threats.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority has issued an advisory to telcos on measures to protect themselves against cybersecurity threats. Advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are increasingly harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to sharpen their attacks, with Singapore's telecommunications sector a 'high-value target'.

The telco sector is 'especially critical' and brought up the threat posed by frontier AI, referring to the most capable and cutting-edge AI systems available. The advisory includes guidance on measures telecommunication firms can take, such as adopting AI themselves to improve their cybersecurity and updating their risk management plans to account for AI-enabled threats. Singapore is also working with partners who have direct access to methods to understand the implications of frontier AI.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has also met with the chief executives of some financial institutions to underscore the importance of cyber risks. The Cyber Security Agency has issued an alert to sector leads and critical information infrastructure (CII) operators to tighten cyber hygiene measures and put in place longer-term mitigation measures





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Advanced Persistent Threats (Apts) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Frontier AI Telecommunications Sector Monetary Authority Of Singapore Cyber Security Agency (CSA)

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