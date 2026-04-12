Singapore Advocates for Unrestricted Transit in Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Uncertainty

Singapore, along with international experts, emphasizes the importance of upholding the right of transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz, based on international law, to ensure the free flow of goods and safeguard global trade. The ongoing situation highlights the need for nations to define their national interests and principles amid a volatile global environment.

In the face of an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) global environment, nations must clearly define their national interests and principles to navigate the shifting landscape.

This assertion, underscored by Professor Joseph Liow, dean at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, highlights the critical importance of upholding international law as a guiding principle. The recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, exemplify this need for clarity and adherence to established legal frameworks.<\/p>

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan emphasized Singapore's commitment to the right of transit passage through international straits, as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). His statement, widely circulated across various media platforms, reiterated that transit passage is a right, not a privilege, and should not be subject to negotiations or tolls. The stance is crucial for maintaining the free flow of goods and safeguarding the interests of maritime nations like Singapore.<\/p>

The debate over the Strait of Hormuz has intensified, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber, echoing similar sentiments. Dr Sultan emphasized that the strait is a natural passage, governed by UNCLOS, and that any attempts to impose conditions or restrictions on passage would undermine the principle of freedom of navigation and global trade. The potential consequences of conditional passage extend beyond the energy sector, impacting economies, industries, and households worldwide. The presence of approximately 230 vessels waiting to sail underscores the urgency of restoring reliable and unrestricted access to the waterway.<\/p>

International relations and maritime experts emphasize the far-reaching implications of the situation, underscoring the interconnectedness of global trade and the essential role of maritime law. The potential disruption to supply chains and the economic repercussions of restricted passage highlight the need for a rules-based order to ensure stability and prosperity. Nicholas Lim, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), emphasized the critical role of shipping in global commerce, stating that 'No shipping, no shopping.' The application of UNCLOS and the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea does not provide any legal basis for the imposition of tolls, strengthening the legal rationale behind the opposition to conditional passage.<\/p>

Singapore's position, as a maritime nation and a global hub, reflects its deep-rooted interest in upholding international law. Sea trade contributes significantly to Singapore's gross domestic product, making the free flow of goods through international waters a matter of national importance. Professor Liow noted that Singapore's alignment with international law is not merely a matter of following other nations, but a matter of upholding a principle that underpins its very existence. The consistency with which Singapore adheres to international law provides it with a basis for advocating its interests.<\/p>

In a VUCA environment, the ability to clearly define national interests and principles provides a basis for navigating change. Singapore's commitment to a rules-based order, and its steadfast defence of the right of transit passage, demonstrate its recognition that adherence to international law is a lifeline. This commitment is crucial for safeguarding its economic interests and contributing to the stability of the global trading system. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz exemplifies the significance of defending the freedom of navigation and maintaining a predictable and reliable maritime environment.<\/p>





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