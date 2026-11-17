A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 was diverted to Rockhampton Airport again on Nov 17 after smoke was detected in its cabin, just six days after a similar incident on a Brisbane to Singapore flight with 289 passengers. The Nov 17 ferry flight carried only seven SIA employees, including two pilots, and no passengers.

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 -900 was diverted to Rockhampton Airport again on Nov 17 after smoke was detected in its cabin, just six days after a similar incident involving the same aircraft.

The plane, registered as 9V-SHA, was operating as a ferry flight from Rockhampton to Cairns on Nov 17. It took off from Rockhampton at 10.22am local time, or 8.22am Singapore time. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Cairns as flight SQ9204 and was due to land about an hour later, according to flight tracking platform FlightRadar24. It reached its cruising altitude of 36,000ft about 24 minutes into the flight.

Also read Singapore Airlines Diverts A350 After Smoke Detected in Cabin

Barely five minutes later, the plane began its descent and made a left turn back towards Rockhampton. It landed at around 11.17am. There were seven Singapore Airlines employees on board the ferry flight, including two pilots, the airline said. There were no passengers on board.

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Ferry Flight Definition And Prior Diversion

A ferry flight involves flying an aircraft from one location to another without any passengers or cargo, typically for positioning or maintenance purposes. A spokesperson said the plane landed uneventfully and that the airline is investigating the cause of the smoke. Prior to this flight, the aircraft had not flown again since the diversion on Nov 11. On that day, the same A350-900 was operating flight SQ236 from Brisbane to Singapore when smoke was detected in the cabin.

The flight was scheduled to depart Brisbane International Airport at 2.35pm and would have landed in Singapore at about 8.25pm. Nearly 50 minutes into the Nov 11 flight, it made a diversion to Rockhampton Airport due to a technical issue affecting the aircraft safety monitoring systems, the airline said in an update to passengers that day. There were 289 passengers on board. None of them was injured.

Passenger Smoke Reports And Post Check Clearance

Passengers reported seeing smoke at the aft, or rear part of the plane cabin, with some claiming that in-flight entertainment screens suddenly went blank. Following checks at Rockhampton Airport after the Nov 17 incident, the aircraft was cleared for service by ground engineers and departed as a ferry flight to Singapore via Cairns. AsiaOne understands that the flight was later cleared for service by ground engineers.

In response to queries, the airline said the aircraft was operating as a ferry flight from Rockhampton to Singapore by way of Cairns. Singapore Airlines said it is investigating the cause of the smoke. The airline has said safety is its top priority. The repeated diversions involving the same aircraft have raised questions about the A350-900 involved, though the airline has not commented on the cause of either incident beyond saying investigations are ongoing.

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Flight SQ236 on Nov 11 was a scheduled service from Brisbane to Singapore. The Nov 17 flight was a repositioning ferry flight with only crew on board. The aircraft remains registered as 9V-SHA. Additional reporting by Ann Chen.