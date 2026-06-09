Singapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines Launch Single-Ticket Interline Partnership

Singapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines have formed an interline partnership, enabling travelers to book a single ticket for journeys between Singapore and the United States with connections to nearly 120 U.S. cities via Southwest's network. The agreement includes seamless baggage handling and a single check-in process, enhancing convenience for international passengers.

A new interline partnership between Singapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines allows passengers to book journeys between Singapore and the United States on a single ticket, with onward access to Southwest's extensive domestic network.

International travelers can now connect through Singapore's Changi Airport to nearly 120 U.S. destinations served by Southwest Airlines. This arrangement simplifies travel by enabling a single check-in and direct baggage transfer between the two carriers. The partnership, which is Singapore Airlines' eighth such agreement, includes other Asian and global carriers such as All Nippon Airways, China Airlines, EVA Air, Philippine Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

For Southwest, this expands its international reach, while SIA gains a broader feed from the U.S. domestic market





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Singapore Airlines Southwest Airlines Interline Partnership Single-Ticket Booking Changi Airport U.S. Destinations Airline Alliance Travel Convenience

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