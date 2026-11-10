Singapore Airlines Defends New Business Class Seats After Dental Chair Criticism

Singapore Airlines responds to backlash over its S$2 billion cabin upgrade, defending the new Business Class design against claims it resembles dental chairs.

Singapore Airlines has reaffirmed its commitment to refining its customer experience following significant public criticism of its newly unveiled Business Class seats. The national carrier stated that it will continue to closely monitor feedback and draw on operational insights to enhance elements of the service. This response comes after content creators and travel writers likened the new grey-and-yellow seating arrangements to dental chairs.

Core Design Details And Manufacturing Partners

The new Business Class centre seats feature enhanced ergonomics designed to provide a smoother and more natural reclining experience. These adjustments support the back, legs, and body through coordinated movements. The seats were developed by Singapore Airlines in collaboration with seat manufacturer Recaro and creative design firm Designworks. The airline emphasized that the colours, materials, and finishes were carefully selected to create a fresh, contemporary, and refined ambience. Adjustable in-flight LED lighting throughout the journey complements this aesthetic choice.

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An SIA spokesperson highlighted that the seats include full-grain premium leather upholstery, sliding privacy doors, and an electronically powered centre divider. Additional features include a full-flat bed and a spacious footwell that gives customers greater freedom of movement while resting. The airline noted that frequent flyers who attended the launch praised the privacy, spaciousness, comfort, and thoughtful convenience features. These included a larger display screen, enhanced charging options, intuitive physical seat controls, and a companion-bed configuration.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The backlash over the new Business Class seats has largely focused on their aesthetics rather than their functionality. A Priority Passenger Service Club member expressed strong dissatisfaction on Instagram, stating that the design makes loyalty difficult. He questioned why the airline spent more than S$2 billion for seats that look like dental equipment. While he welcomed the sliding doors for added privacy, he took issue with the colour scheme, particularly the green line on each seat. He described the immediate association with visiting a dentist as negative.

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Mr Aaron Wong, founder of travel website The MileLion, wrote that he was still shaking his head at the Business Class colour scheme and aesthetics. He noted that the use of plastic did not feel very premium. Mr Wong also highlighted criticism from The MileLion's Telegram group, where one reader likened the seats to Secretlab gaming chairs. Mr Ben Schlappig, founder of travel website One Mile at a Time, said Singapore Airlines had botched its Business Class finishes. He compared the look to a mix between Scoot and the now-defunct US carrier Spirit Airlines, both known for prominent yellow branding.

Mr Schlappig described the finishes of the First Class and Business Class products as completely mismatched, saying the latter looked cheap. He questioned the logic behind executives wanting a modern, high-tech look for a younger crowd. Mr Max Do of Max Miles Points on Facebook asked what happened to the Business Class seat. He pointed out that the neon yellow colour is not really part of the Singapore Airlines colour palette. He felt the light grey colours made the interior feel cheap.

Real-World Impact And Future Plans

Singapore Airlines is investing more than S$2 billion (US$1.57 billion) in the new cabin products across all four cabin classes. The airline describes this investment as a key part of its elevated end-to-end travel experience. The national carrier unveiled its next-generation long-haul cabin products on Nov 6. These include new First Class suites with double beds, redesigned Business Class seats with sliding doors, and upgraded Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins.

The Premium Economy Class seat features a 40-inch seat pitch, full-grain premium leather upholstery, and ergonomic features designed to enhance comfort on long-haul journeys. The new Economy Class seat has a four-way adjustable headrest and a redesigned seat recline mechanism. This mechanism provides more knee and shin clearance for passengers. The airline appreciates the feedback on the cabin's colour palette and remains committed to offering a world-class travel experience. It will continue to refine these elements based on ongoing customer input.