Singapore Airlines Expands European Network with New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Singapore Airlines announces the launch of a new route to Madrid and increased flight frequencies to London, Milan, Munich, and Manchester, reflecting strong demand for European travel.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to enhance its connectivity to Europe with a series of strategic adjustments to its flight schedules. The national carrier announced on Friday that it will launch a new route to Madrid starting October 26, operating five times a week using the Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft.

The service will include a stopover in Barcelona, marking a restructuring of the existing Singapore-Barcelona route, which currently operates twice a week. Madrid, known for its rich cultural heritage, world-renowned museums, and iconic landmarks like the Royal Palace, is also a significant business and financial center in the region.

In addition to the new Madrid route, SIA will increase the frequency of its flights to several other European destinations. From October 25, the airline will boost its Singapore-London Gatwick services from three times a week to daily, bringing the total number of flights to London to six per day, including those to London Heathrow.

The Singapore-Milan route will also see an increase from four times a week to daily starting the same day, though the existing Singapore-Milan-Barcelona service will be discontinued from October 27 to accommodate the new Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid route. Furthermore, SIA will introduce a new Singapore-Munich service, operating three times a week from October 26, raising the total number of flights to Munich to 10.

The airline will also increase its Singapore-Manchester flights to daily from July 13, up from the current five times a week. Tickets for the new Madrid route will go on sale in June, while additional services to other cities will be released progressively. Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines, Dai Haoyu, emphasized the importance of the European market to the airline.

He noted that the adjustments reflect SIA's commitment to meeting the strong demand for travel to Europe and providing customers with more choices and greater value when planning their trips





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