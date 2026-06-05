Singapore Airlines explores massive order of 777X and A350‑1000 jets

SIA is in early talks with Airbus and Boeing to secure at least fifty of the largest long‑haul aircraft, aiming to fuel a decade‑long growth strategy and shape future jumbo‑jet development.

Singapore Airlines is reportedly engaged in early‑stage negotiations with both Airbus and Boeing to acquire a minimum of fifty of the world's largest long‑haul aircraft as part of a strategic expansion plan that will unfold over the next decade.

Industry insiders say the carrier is looking for a mix of the 400‑seat Boeing 777X, currently the biggest model in commercial service, and the slightly smaller Airbus A350‑1000. The discussions are still preliminary, but participants believe the talks could eventually incorporate options for dozens of additional jets, giving SIA flexibility to scale its fleet in line with projected growth in demand for premium long‑distance travel.

Singapore Airlines declined to comment on any confidential negotiations, stating that it routinely reviews its fleet renewal strategy, while both Airbus and Boeing declined to provide remarks on the matter. The airline's reputation for meticulous aircraft procurement has historically set benchmarks for other carriers, and any agreement of this magnitude could have far‑reaching implications for the global market for ultra‑large aircraft.

The carrier, a long‑time operator of the Boeing 777 family and an early customer for the upcoming 777X, has been closely watching the development timeline of the new model, which has encountered significant delivery delays due to supply chain constraints and certification hurdles. By seeking a large block of aircraft now, Singapore Airlines may be positioning itself to secure favourable pricing and delivery slots once production ramps up, while also signalling confidence in the long‑haul market's recovery after the pandemic downturn.

The potential order also offers Airbus a valuable gauge of interest for its own larger‑capacity projects. Last year the European manufacturer hinted at a possible A350‑2000, a stretched version of the successful A350 platform designed to compete more directly with the Boeing 777X in the 400‑seat segment. While Airbus has downplayed the immediacy of such a programme, the interest expressed by a high‑profile customer like SIA could accelerate internal studies and shape the aircraft's final configuration.

Boeing, on the other hand, is said to be revisiting the concept of an enlarged 777 series after Emirates placed a sizeable commitment for additional 777X aircraft in late 2023. However, Boeing remains cautious, citing limited market demand for a new jumbo class and a focus on stabilising its production lines and financial health following a challenging recovery period.

Should Singapore Airlines move forward with a significant purchase, it would reinforce the carrier's status as one of the world's biggest buyers of ultra‑large jets, further solidifying its position as a leading long‑haul operator in the Asia‑Pacific region. The deal would also provide both manufacturers with a high‑visibility case study of post‑pandemic fleet renewal, potentially encouraging other airlines to consider similar upgrades as passenger traffic rebounds and premium services regain popularity





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