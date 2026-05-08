Singapore Airlines Flight Diverted to Batam Due to Heavy Rain in Singapore

A Singapore Airlines flight from Guangzhou to Singapore was diverted to Batam due to inclement weather, causing a four-hour delay. The airline provided assistance to affected passengers and apologized for the inconvenience.

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Guangzhou to Singapore was diverted to Hang Nadim Airport in Batam on Tuesday, May 5, due to severe weather conditions.

Flight SQ851, carrying 301 passengers and 18 crew members, departed from Guangzhou but was unable to land in Singapore as planned. The National Environment Agency had issued a heavy rain alert for multiple regions in Singapore at 5pm, prompting the diversion. The aircraft landed safely at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam at 5.41pm local time.

Passengers and crew were provided with light refreshments while on the ground, and the flight later departed Batam at 7.43pm, arriving in Singapore at 9.24pm—nearly four hours behind schedule. SIA confirmed that all necessary assistance was provided to affected customers, including rebooking of connecting flights and hotel accommodations where needed. The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused, emphasizing that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

This incident highlights the challenges airlines face during adverse weather conditions, particularly in regions prone to sudden storms. SIA has a strong track record of handling such situations efficiently, ensuring passenger safety while minimizing disruptions. The airline continues to monitor weather conditions closely to prevent similar delays in the future





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Singapore Airlines Flight Diversion Heavy Rain Batam Airport Travel Disruptions

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