Singapore Airlines Group Achieves Record Passenger Numbers in March

Singapore Airlines and its budget carrier Scoot transported over 3.8 million passengers in March, marking a significant year-on-year increase and achieving a load factor of 90.3%. This surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including pre-Easter travel demand and the redirection of European-bound traffic due to Middle East airspace disruptions.

Singapore Airlines Group has announced a monumental achievement, carrying a record-breaking 3.8 million passengers across its Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot networks in March of this year. This impressive figure represents a substantial 14.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, underscoring a robust recovery and expansion in air travel demand . The group's impressive performance is further highlighted by its passenger load factor , which reached an exceptional 90.

3 per cent. This means that, on average, over nine out of every ten available seats were occupied by paying passengers. This figure marks a notable improvement from the 84.1 per cent load factor recorded in March of the previous year, indicating a significant increase in the efficiency of operations and the desirability of the group's services. Breaking down the numbers, Scoot, the group's budget airline, played a crucial role in this record-breaking month, transporting approximately 1.3 million passengers. This is a considerable leap from the 1.1 million passengers it carried in the corresponding period last year, demonstrating its growing appeal and capacity. Looking at the broader financial year, the Singapore Airlines Group transported a remarkable 42.4 million passengers during the 2025/26 financial year. This represents a healthy 7.7 per cent increase from the 39.4 million passengers carried in the 2024/25 financial year, signaling consistent growth and momentum. Singapore Airlines attributes this significant surge in passenger numbers to a confluence of factors. Firstly, there was a noticeable increase in demand for travel in anticipation of the Easter weekend, which fell in early April. This seasonal surge is a common occurrence, but the scale this year appears to have been particularly pronounced. Beyond seasonal demand, the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East has also played an unexpected, yet significant, role in shaping air travel patterns. The conflict has led to considerable disruptions in air traffic through key Middle Eastern air hubs. This has resulted in a redirection of Europe-bound traffic, with passengers and airlines seeking alternative routes and carriers. Major hubs like Dubai and Doha, which typically handle substantial transit traffic between Asia and Europe, have experienced reduced flight availability due to airspace closures and heightened security concerns. This has indirectly benefited carriers like Singapore Airlines, which offer direct or alternative routes. In response to evolving travel dynamics, Scoot launched new services to Tokyo's Haneda Airport in March, expanding its network and offering more options to travelers. Concurrently, both Singapore Airlines and Scoot implemented rolling cancellations of their services to Dubai and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This strategic adjustment was a direct consequence of the prevailing conflict in the Middle East, reflecting the group's commitment to passenger safety and operational prudence in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes. As of the end of March, the Singapore Airlines Group's expansive passenger network connected passengers to an impressive 134 destinations spread across 35 countries and territories worldwide. Singapore Airlines itself serves 77 destinations, while Scoot caters to 82 destinations, highlighting the extensive reach and comprehensive service offering of the group. This robust network, coupled with strategic responses to market conditions, has clearly propelled the group to a new record in passenger carriage





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