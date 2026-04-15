Singapore Airlines Group Achieves Record Passenger Numbers Amidst Travel Rebound

Singapore Airlines Group reports an all-time high of 42.4 million passengers for the 2024/25 financial year, driven by strong March performance, increased demand ahead of Easter holidays, and redirected traffic due to Middle East conflicts. Cargo volumes also saw an increase.

Singapore Airlines Group has announced a record-breaking year for passenger traffic , signaling a strong rebound in air travel demand. For the 2024/25 financial year, the group is projected to carry an unprecedented 42.4 million passengers. This figure represents a significant 7.7 per cent increase over the previous record of 39.4 million passengers set in the 2023/24 financial year. The airline conglomerate revealed these impressive statistics on Wednesday, April 15th, highlighting a robust performance driven by several key factors.

March was a particularly strong month for the SIA Group, with passenger traffic soaring by 14.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. This impressive growth significantly outpaced the 7.2 per cent increase in passenger capacity. Consequently, the group achieved an outstanding passenger load factor of 90.6 per cent. This metric, which indicates how full the planes were, reached new heights with both Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget carrier, Scoot, recording exceptional monthly load factors. SIA posted a load factor of 90.3 per cent, while Scoot achieved an even higher 91.7 per cent, setting a new monthly record for the budget airline.

The airline group attributed this surge in passenger numbers to a confluence of favourable circumstances. The period leading up to the Easter holiday in early April saw a notable increase in air travel demand. Additionally, disruptions to air routes through Middle East hubs, stemming from the ongoing conflict in the region, led to a spillover of Europe-bound traffic onto other carriers, including those within the SIA Group. This strategic redirection of flights further boosted passenger numbers.

Beyond passenger numbers, the SIA Group also experienced positive growth in its cargo operations. In March, cargo loads increased by 2.4 per cent year-on-year, even as cargo capacity saw a slight decrease of 1.3 per cent. This positive trend in cargo is also partly due to the ongoing disruptions in Middle East airspace, which have redirected cargo volumes to alternative routes.

On the operational front, Scoot, the group's low-cost subsidiary, expanded its network in March by launching services to Tokyo's Haneda Airport in Japan. As of the end of March this year, the SIA Group’s extensive passenger network spanned 134 destinations globally, including its home base of Singapore. Singapore Airlines itself served 77 destinations, while Scoot offered services to 82 destinations, demonstrating a comprehensive and growing reach across various markets





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