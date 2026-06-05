Singapore Airlines in Talks with Airbus and Boeing for Up to 50 Large Jets

Singapore Airlines is negotiating with Airbus and Boeing to purchase at least 50 of the industry's largest jets, including Boeing 777X and Airbus A350-1000, as it prepares for growth from the next decade. The talks could influence fleet decisions globally.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is in early-stage talks with both Airbus and Boeing to purchase at least 50 of the industry's largest commercial jets, according to two industry sources familiar with the matter.

The Southeast Asian carrier is seeking proposals for Boeing's 777X, the current largest model with over 400 seats, or the slightly smaller Airbus A350-1000. The discussions could also include options for dozens of additional aircraft, signaling a major fleet renewal as the airline gears up for a new phase of growth starting from the next decade.

SIA, known for its meticulous and highly confidential aircraft negotiations, regularly reviews its fleet plans but declined to comment on what it called 'any confidential discussions that we may or may not be having.

' Airbus and Boeing also declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations. SIA is one of the world's largest buyers of long-haul jets, and its decisions often influence fleet strategies across the industry. The move comes even as some rival carriers have been cutting flights due to higher oil prices, highlighting SIA's confidence in long-term demand for premium air travel.

The airline has a long history with the Boeing 777 mini-jumbo and was an early customer for the 777X, a successor model that has faced significant development delays. The talks could also help manufacturers gauge demand for even larger aircraft variants still on the drawing board. Airbus has previously indicated it is considering a larger A350 model, dubbed the A350-2000, to compete more directly with the 777X, though the company has downplayed reports of an imminent launch.

The idea was first floated during an earlier SIA competition about a decade ago, when Boeing was also exploring an expanded 777X. Boeing agreed to revisit studies for a larger plane after Emirates placed a substantial order for the 777X in November 2025, but the manufacturer is said to be cautious given limited demand for a new jumbo jet and its focus on industrial recovery and production stability. The talks between SIA and the manufacturers are at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made.

The outcome could reshape the competitive landscape for large aircraft, with implications for airlines worldwide. SIA's fleet renewal strategy is closely watched by industry analysts, as the airline has a reputation for extracting favorable terms and pushing manufacturers to innovate. The potential order of at least 50 wide-body jets would represent a significant investment, underscoring SIA's commitment to maintaining a modern and efficient fleet.

The airline currently operates a mix of Airbus A350s, Boeing 777s, and Airbus A380s, but has been phasing out the superjumbo A380 in favor of more efficient twin-engine aircraft. The new order, if finalized, would likely replace older 777s and some A380s, while also supporting growth on long-haul routes to Europe and North America. The talks also reflect broader industry trends, as airlines increasingly favor larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft to cope with rising operating costs and environmental pressures.

Both the 777X and A350-1000 offer significant fuel savings compared to older models, making them attractive options for carriers looking to reduce their carbon footprint. For Boeing, a potential order from SIA would provide a much-needed boost for the 777X program, which has struggled with delays and certification issues. For Airbus, it would reinforce the A350 family's position as a strong competitor in the large-jet segment.

The discussions are expected to continue over the coming months, with both manufacturers likely to offer competitive pricing and financing terms to secure the deal. SIA's decision will be closely watched by the aviation industry, as it could set a precedent for future fleet orders from other major carriers. The airline's choice between the 777X and A350-1000 will depend on factors such as range, capacity, fuel efficiency, and overall operating costs, as well as the terms of the commercial agreements.

Regardless of the outcome, the talks signal that SIA is preparing for a significant expansion of its long-haul capacity, positioning itself for growth in the post-pandemic era. The airline has been gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19, with passenger traffic rebounding strongly in 2024 and 2025. The new aircraft order would support SIA's strategy to strengthen its hub in Singapore and capture more connecting traffic between Asia, Europe, and North America.

The talks also highlight the importance of the large-jet segment for both manufacturers, as demand for smaller wide-body aircraft has been more robust in recent years. With the potential order, SIA could help revive interest in the very large aircraft category, which has been in decline since the retirement of the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380. The industry will be watching closely as negotiations progress, awaiting a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the commercial aviation sector





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