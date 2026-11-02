Singapore Airlines Pilots Praised for Safe Go-Around in Strong Perth Winds

Singapore Airlines pilots received online praise for safely executing a go-around in strong winds at Perth Airport, ultimately landing flight SQ213 without incident. The incident, captured on video, highlighted the crew's skill and the airline's commitment to safety.

Singapore Airlines pilots have garnered widespread online praise for their handling of a challenging landing attempt in Perth, Australia, which resulted in a safe go-around and subsequent uneventful touchdown.

The incident involved flight SQ213, operating from Singapore to Perth, which encountered strong wind conditions on approach to Perth International Airport on October 31. The national carrier's Airbus A350-900 aircraft was forced to abandon the initial landing attempt before returning to the sky for a second approach. Footage of the dramatic maneuver went viral on social media after being posted to Facebook by user Chris Perry on October 31.

Also read Singapore Airlines plane tilts during Perth landing attempt, pilots perform go-around

Perry claimed that his sister was on board the flight during the turbulent approach, adding a personal dimension to the widely viewed clips. In the first video shared by Perry, the Singapore Airlines jet is seen approaching the runway before tilting noticeably to its right side. This movement brought the right wing dangerously close to the ground, prompting the pilots to abort the landing and execute a go-around.

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The clip sparked significant discussion among viewers, with many commending the crew for their professionalism. As of 11 pm on November 1, Perry's initial video had garnered more than 7,200 likes and over 1,800 comments, reflecting the public's interest in the event. Commenters described the pilots as calm and highly skilled, despite the potentially scary nature of the situation.

Social Media Praises Pilots

Sampath Gur noted that while the experience must have been pretty frightening for many on board, Singapore Airlines is known for choosing and training the best of its crew. Another user, Yolanda Malojer, expressed relief, stating that the aircraft was inches away from death literally. She praised the pilot for maintaining composure and executing the necessary maneuvers with precision under difficult conditions.

In response to growing public interest, an SIA spokesperson provided details on November 1 regarding the operational aspects of the incident. The spokesperson confirmed that flight SQ213 experienced strong winds on approach into Perth International Airport on October 31. As a direct result of these weather conditions, the pilots decided to conduct a go-around. The airline did not identify the specific pilots involved in the flight but emphasized that such decisions are part of their rigorous safety protocols.

Airline Confirms Safety Protocols

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, a go-around is a safe and routine maneuver. It is performed at the discretion of a pilot or at the request of an air traffic controller to ensure safety. The procedure discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude and configuration that allows for a safe subsequent approach. This standard practice helps mitigate risks associated with unstable approaches or changing weather conditions.

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The Airbus A350-900 eventually landed safely at 12.30 pm local time. After coming to a stop, the aircraft taxied to the gate without any further incidents, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board. An SIA spokesperson reiterated the airline's commitment to security, stating that the safety of customers and crew is the top priority. This statement was included in their official response released on November 1 to address queries from the media and public.

Weather Data Shows Strong Winds

Data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's website showed that wind speeds measured at Perth Airport at 12.30 pm were 32 kmh. The data also recorded gusts reaching up to 43 kmh at the time of the landing. These wind conditions were significant enough to necessitate the go-around maneuver but were ultimately manageable by the experienced flight crew. The incident serves as a testament to the rigorous training and decision-making capabilities of Singapore Airlines pilots.