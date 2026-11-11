Singapore Airlines posts Q2 profit jump amid soaring fuel costs

Singapore Airlines lifted Q2 operating profit 16.3% to $463mn and net profit 210mn even as fuel costs surged 63% amid Middle East tensions.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) saw its second‑quarter operating profit climb 16.3% year‑on‑year to $463 million, while net profit surged to $210 million, according to figures released on 11 November. The jump came despite a sharp rise in the airline's fuel expenses, which rose 63.3% to $2.1 billion before hedging during the same period.

Operating profit growth amid high fuel spend

SIA's operating profit increased 16.3% from the same quarter in 2026, reaching $463 million. The airline's net profit quadrupled to $210 million, reflecting a strong rebound from the front‑half loss of $134 million in the 2027 financial year. The company attributed the gains to steady demand for both passenger travel and air cargo.

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The group reported a 16.8% rise in revenue to $11.3 billion for the first half of the year, driven by seasonal travel demand and a robust cargo market linked to semiconductor and cloud‑computing shipments. Geopolitical and weather‑related disruptions in sea freight also shifted some shippers to air freight, supporting cargo volumes.

Stakeholder responses: fuel costs, dividends, and partnership moves

SIA's total expenditure grew 14.1% year‑on‑year to $5.1 billion, largely due to the surge in fuel costs triggered by the Middle East conflict. Fuel costs before hedging rose 63.3% to $2.1 billion during the quarter, according to the airline's report.

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To reward shareholders, SIA declared a total dividend of seven cents per share for the first half, composed of a two‑cent interim ordinary dividend and a five‑cent special dividend. The company also highlighted that ongoing flight suspensions to the Middle East and a postponed launch of Riyadh services to March 2027 could further affect demand and costs.

In partnership news, SIA updated its stake in Air India, a 25.1% holding that has historically weighed on SIA's performance. Air India's management announced progress in a multi‑year transformation, focusing on customer experience and operational performance. SIA will collaborate with Tata Sons, its majority partner, to accelerate Air India's profitable growth, strengthen cost efficiencies, and sharpen its commercial strategy.

Impact on passengers, cargo and next steps

SIA increased passenger capacity by 4.9% in the first half of the year, largely through the expansion of its low‑cost carrier Scoot into fast‑growing Asia‑Pacific markets. Scoot operates exclusive routes to 58 of its 84 destinations and serves different market segments, allowing SIA to adjust capacity and schedules where needed.

The airline maintains a diversified global network, which it says helps cushion shifts in demand despite fuel price volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. SIA will continue suspending flights to the Middle East until stability returns and will more closely monitor the impact of geopolitical tensions on broader inflationary pressures.

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Looking ahead, SIA and Air India will launch additional flight options between Singapore and eight Indian cities through each airline's booking channels, aimed at greater flexibility and a seamless booking experience. These steps are part of SIA's broader multi‑hub strategy and long‑term investment commitment in Air India.