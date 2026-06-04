Singapore Airlines Restricts Seat Choices for Lower‑Priced Business and Award Passengers

Singapore Airlines will limit the selection of Business Class seats for passengers booking Business Lite fares, and for those redeeming Business Class tickets through KrisFlyer Saver, Advantage or Promo awards. The change will take effect on June 2 and will apply to most long‑haul aircraft, with the full seat selection retained for Business Standard, Business Flexi and Business Access passengers, as well as PPS Club members.

Singapore Airlines has announced a revision to its policy for advance seat selection in Business Class , effective from June 2. The new rules will limit the choice of seats for passengers who hold lower‑priced Business Class fares-namely Business Lite, as well as those redeeming Business Class tickets through KrisFlyer Saver, Advantage, and Promo awards.

These passengers will be able to select only from a restricted block of seats, largely confined to the rear portion of the Business cabin, rather than having access to the full inventory of premium seats. The change is part of the carrier's ongoing effort to optimize seat availability for commercial reasons, while still ensuring special customers can find suitable accommodation.

According to a spokesman, the change applies to all seat selections made on or after the effective date, irrespective of when the ticket was originally purchased. If a traveler had already picked a seat before June 2, that choice will remain unchanged. Passengers travelling on Business Standard or Business Flexi fares, along with those using Business Access awards, will continue to enjoy the airline's complete seat‑selection menu-subject only to the usual restrictions on bassinet, bulkhead, and PPS Club‑reserved seats.

Membership in either the Premium Passenger Seat (PPS) Club or its higher tier, Solitaire PPS Club, also guarantees full seat‑selection freedom in Business Class, regardless of fare type or award category. The policy shift will affect most of SIA's long‑haul fleet, including the Airbus A350, Airbus A380, Boeing 777‑300ER and Boeing 787‑10. The Boeing 737‑8 MAX appears to be exempt from the new restrictions.

The airline apologised to customers who might have to relinquish a preferred location, acknowledging that the adjustments may be a nuisance, but emphasised that they are designed to improve overall seating efficiency and to better accommodate specific needs. The announcement came ahead of a broader move by SIA to refine its cabin‑use strategy and to align its seat allocation systems with evolving revenue‑management objectives.

While the decision has drawn criticism from some frequent flyers, SIA says that high‑fare and award passengers will still be able to enjoy a wide range of seating options. Back‑bench seats will nonetheless be accessible for those who chose Business Lite or the discounted award categories. Passengers who are currently holding tickets that were booked prior to the new rule will not need to make any changes unless they wish to re‑select a seat after the policy change.

Singapore Airlines encourages travellers to review their seat preferences ahead of departure and make changes via the airline's official website or mobile app. Overall, the revised policy clarifies that a passenger's fare class and KrisFlyer award status determine whether they have access to the full seat inventory or to a restricted selection.

The changes, while potentially disappointing for some, are intended to keep the airline's seat assignment system fair and to promote better utilisation of valuable premium seats across the fleet.





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