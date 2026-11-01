Singapore Airlines SQ213 lands safely in Perth after strong winds force go-around

Singapore Airlines flight SQ213 pilots executed a safe go-around and landing in Perth amid strong winds, earning viral online praise for their calm skills and professionalism.

Singapore Airlines pilots successfully navigated severe weather conditions to land flight SQ213 at Perth International Airport on October 31, receiving widespread acclaim for their handling of the situation. The Airbus A350-900 aircraft initially experienced strong winds on its approach, prompting the crew to execute a go-around maneuver before safely touching down later that day. The incident, captured on video by a passenger, has sparked significant online discussion regarding pilot competence and aviation safety protocols.

Viral Video Highlights Pilot Calm Under Pressure

A Facebook video posted by user Chris Perry on October 31 has drawn substantial attention to the precise airmanship displayed by the flight crew. The footage shows the Singapore Airlines jet approaching the runway when strong crosswinds cause the aircraft to tilt sharply to the right. Instead of attempting to force a landing under difficult conditions, the pilots smoothly aborted the attempt and climbed back into the sky. Another video uploaded by Perry, who stated that his sister was among the passengers on board, showed the same aircraft making a second approach that resulted in an uneventful and safe landing. The visual evidence of the plane correcting its trajectory has led many viewers to express admiration for the crew's professionalism.

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Online Praise for Singapore Airlines Crew Expertise

Social media users quickly responded to the viral videos with comments highlighting the exceptional skill and composure of the pilots. One commenter named Sampath Gur acknowledged that the experience must have been frightening for passengers but emphasized that Singapore Airlines is renowned for recruiting and training the best talent in the industry. Another user, Yolanda Malojer, described the situation as being inches away from disaster but credited the calm and skilled nature of the pilot for ensuring everyone's safety. These comments reflect a broader sentiment of trust in the airline's rigorous safety standards and the high level of preparation afforded to its flight crews. The positive reception underscores the importance of visible competence in maintaining public confidence during stressful flight operations.

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Official Response Confirms Safety Protocols Followed

In response to the growing interest in the incident, a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines provided an official statement on November 1 clarifying the events of the day. The spokesperson confirmed that flight SQ213, operating the route from Singapore to Perth, encountered strong winds on its approach into Perth International Airport on October 31. As a result of these weather conditions, the pilots made the decision to conduct a go-around. The airline reiterated that the safety of its customers and crew remains its top priority, a statement that aligns with industry best practices. The spokesperson did not identify the specific pilots involved in the flight, maintaining standard confidentiality regarding individual crew members. This response aims to reassure passengers and the general public that all procedures were followed correctly to ensure the well-being of everyone on board.

Understanding the Go-around Maneuver and Weather Data

The maneuver executed by the pilots, known as a go-around, is a standard and safe procedure in aviation designed to abort a landing when conditions are not ideal. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, a go-around is a routine action performed at the discretion of a pilot or at the request of air traffic control. It involves discontinuing the landing approach and returning the aircraft to a safe altitude and configuration to attempt another approach or divert to an alternative airport. This procedure is a critical component of aviation safety, allowing crews to prioritize passenger security over schedule adherence. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology data indicates that wind speeds at Perth Airport at the time of the final landing were 32 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 43 kilometers per hour. These conditions, while challenging, are manageable for experienced pilots flying modern aircraft like the Airbus A350-900. The aircraft eventually landed safely at 12:30 pm local time and taxied to the gate without further incident. The combination of advanced aircraft technology and skilled pilot decision-making ensured that the strong winds did not compromise the safety of the flight. This event serves as a reminder of the rigorous training pilots undergo to handle diverse and potentially hazardous weather scenarios effectively.