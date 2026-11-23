Khondoker Md Yamin receives jail term for molesting a cabin crew member on a Singapore Airlines flight and subsequent misconduct. The full details of the sentencing and arrest are analyzed here.

Khondoker Md Yamin, a 23-year-old man, has been handed a prison sentence of two months and eight weeks following a guilty plea for molesting a flight attendant. The incident occurred aboard a Singapore Airlines passenger jet, leading to his immediate detention upon the aircraft's arrival in Singapore. The court proceedings revealed the severe nature of his actions against the crew member during the early hours of the flight.

Cabin Incident Details and Immediate Arrest

The disturbing incident took place on September 11, at approximately 4 am, while the Singapore Airlines flight was in operation. Khondoker Md Yamin, who boarded the flight from a location not specified in legal documents, was seated in his assigned seat when he grabbed the buttocks of a 26-year-old stewardess. The victim, who was shaken and angry by the unexpected physical contact, immediately instructed him to stop touching her. Instead of apologizing or ceasing his behavior, Khondoker simply smiled at the cabin crew member without uttering a word. The stewardess subsequently alerted the police, leading to his arrest by officers as the plane landed at Changi Airport later that morning.

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Re-arrest and Aggressive Behavior in Jalan Berseh

Although Khondoker Md Yamin was initially released on a personal bond following the initial arrest, he was taken back into custody in October after being found intoxicated in public. On October 7, at around 12:30 am, he was discovered slumped against a hard surface in Jalan Berseh, near the Little India district. Witnesses observed him crying and shouting incoherently while under the influence of alcohol. When paramedics attempted to conduct a blood pressure test, he became uncooperative, flailing wildly on the ground and resisting medical assistance. He was subsequently transported to the Police Cantonment Complex, where his aggressive behavior continued after his requests for a cigarette were denied by the officers.

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Sentencing and Charges Accepted by Court

On November 23, the court formally sentenced Khondoker Md Yamin to two months and eight weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him. The legal documents confirmed that he admitted to one count of molestation and one count of using criminal force on a public servant. The sentence reflects the judicial response to his actions both on the aircraft and during his subsequent encounter with law enforcement in Jalan Berseh. The court accepted his plea, finalizing the punishment for the crimes committed against the Singapore Airlines stewardess and the officers who intervened.