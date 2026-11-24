Khondoker Md Yamin receives jail term for molesting a stewardess on a Singapore Airlines flight. The court details his aggressive behavior and prior arrest.

Khondoker Md Yamin has been sentenced to two months and eight weeks in jail for sexually assaulting a flight attendant on a Singapore Airlines service. The 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges involving molestation and using criminal force against a public servant during the incident.

Court Sentences Passenger for Airline Assault

Khondoker Md Yamin received his sentence on Monday, November 23, after entering guilty pleas to both counts. The court processed the charges following his initial arrest and subsequent release on personal bond, which was revoked due to his continued disruptive behavior.

Also read Singapore Airlines Stewardess Molester Sentenced to Two Months and Eight Weeks Jail

The incident occurred early on September 11 when Khondoker boarded a Singapore Airlines flight. He was seated in his assigned seat at approximately 4am when the assault took place. The flight was en route to Changi Airport, where the perpetrator was identified and detained by authorities upon landing.

Incident Details and Victim Response

During the flight, Khondoker Md Yamin grabbed the buttocks of a 26-year-old stewardess while consuming alcohol. According to court documents, he had consumed three glasses of wine prior to the assault. The victim felt shaken and angry by the encounter and immediately told him to stop touching her.

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The stewardess reported the incident to the crew, who alerted police officers waiting at the destination. Khondoker was arrested immediately after the plane landed at Changi Airport later that same morning. The victim provided a statement regarding the aggression she faced during the flight.

Aggressive Behavior on Personal Bond

After his release on personal bond, Khondoker Md Yamin continued to display erratic and aggressive behavior. On October 7, he was found drunk in Jalan Berseh, located near Little India. This location is in close proximity to the area where the incident was initially reported.

At around 12.30am on that date, Khondoker was seen slumped against a hard surface in Jalan Berseh. He was crying and shouting incoherently while under the influence of alcohol. His condition raised immediate concerns for public safety and his own well-being.

Medical Intervention and Re-Arrest

Paramedics arrived at the scene in Jalan Berseh to conduct a blood pressure test on Khondoker. He was uncooperative during the medical assessment and flailed around wildly on the ground. His refusal to cooperate with medical staff prevented a proper health evaluation at that time.

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Khondoker was subsequently arrested and transported to the Police Cantonment Complex. He continued to behave aggressively at the facility, particularly after his demands for a cigarette were denied. His conduct during this period contributed to the decision to revoke his bond.

Judicial Outcome and Legal Consequences

The court determined that Khondoker's actions warranted a custodial sentence following his guilty pleas. The two-month and eight-week jail term reflects the severity of molesting a flight attendant and obstructing a public servant.

This case highlights the legal consequences for passengers who violate safety and conduct standards on commercial flights. The Singapore Airlines stewardess was protected by swift police action upon the aircraft's arrival. Khondoker Md Yamin will now serve his sentence in accordance with the judicial ruling.