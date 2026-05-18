Singapore Airlines to Increase Flight Capacity Amid Surging Fuel Prices

Singapore Airlines has announced plans to boost its flight operations to cities like Manchester, Milan, Munich, and London Gatwick in the second half of 2026, as well as a new route from Changi Airport to Madrid via Barcelona. The airline's financial stability and higher flight capacity suggest a strong performance, despite facing challenges due to the conflict in the Middle East that has increased fuel costs for its operations.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines , unlike other carriers, is planning to increase its flight capacity in the second half of 2026 due to its strong financial position .

The airline mentioned that the conflict in the Middle East, caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, had a significant impact on fuel prices, leading to higher jet fuel costs. Despite this, SIA's full-year operating profit rose by 39% to S$2.38 billion. The airline also anticipates higher airfare prices to cover the increased jet fuel costs, but it remains cautious due to geopolitical tensions and potential broader implications for supply chains and macroeconomic conditions affecting demand patterns





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travel Singapore Airlines Increase Flight Capacity New Flight Routes Changi Airport Manil...Manchester Milan Munich And London Gatwick Madrid Via Barcelona Middle East Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Closure Fuel Prices Higher Jet Fuel Costs Financial Position Higher Airfare Prices Political Tensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Qantas was forced to divert a flight due to a disruptive passengerA flight from Melbourne to Dallas was forced to make a stop in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, on May 15 due to a disruptive passenger who bit a member of Qantas staff.

Read more »

Singapore Airlines: Avoid Raising Ticket PricesDespite soaring jet fuel prices, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will not increase ticket prices to a level that fully covers the costs. The airline aims to remain competitive and offer value to attract passengers, considering affordability as a key factor, instead of fully covering the fuel price hike.

Read more »

Difference in cost of living for basic daily necessities in Singapore and MalaysiaThe article discusses the perception that prices are higher in Singapore, particularly for daily essentials and hawker food, but provides evidence to suggest that this is not entirely accurate. The author highlights the lower costs of basic daily necessities like body wash, eggs, and fruit in Singapore compared to Malaysia, attributing it to higher labor and rent costs in Malaysia and more efficient supply chains in Singapore which maintain lower prices. The article also highlights the perception of higher costs of living in Malaysia compared to Singapore, attributed to higher costs of transportation, insurance, and fuel, and touches on the topic of wage differences between the two countries.

Read more »

Southeast Asia's power demand to increase threefold by 2030, report saysSINGAPORE — Southeast Asia's power demand from green industrial parks, data centres and electric vehicles is expected to increase threefold to more than 100 terawatts per hour in the next three to four years, according to a report published by Bain & Company and Standard Chartered.

Read more »