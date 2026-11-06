Singapore Airlines to add new First Class double beds and cabin upgrades from 2027

Singapore Airlines will invest S$2 billion in new cabin products across all four classes, including a First Class double bed it says is the largest in commercial aviation, with rollout from the second half of 2027.

Singapore Airlines will progressively roll out its next-generation cabin products on selected flights from the second half of 2027. The upgrades span all four cabin classes and form part of a more than S$2 billion investment, about US$1.57 billion, to enhance the long-haul travel experience.

The new products will appear on the airline's Boeing 777-9 aircraft and on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft. The Boeing 777-9 will feature all four new cabin products. The retrofitted A350-900 aircraft will receive new Business Class seats only, while First Class cabins will be introduced on the A350-900ULR fleet for the first time.

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First Class Double Bed Introduces New Privacy Features

In First Class, the centrepiece is a double bed that Singapore Airlines describes as the largest in commercial aviation, measuring 80 inches in length and 60 inches in combined width. Individually, each seat converts into a fully flat bed measuring 80 inches by 30 inches. The seats have a pitch of 89.5 inches and measure 30 inches wide with armrests down.

Compared with the airline's existing Boeing 777-300ER First Class seats, which have an 81-inch pitch, 35-inch width and 82-inch recline, the new seats offer more length. Four First Class seats will be fitted on each Airbus A350-900ULR jet, while six will feature on each new Boeing 777-9 plane. All will have direct aisle access.

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The new First Class seats feature elegantly curved sliding doors for greater privacy and a sense of spaciousness, plus soft wall panels with SIA's signature batik motif. A divider between centre seats can be fully retracted on request, allowing two seats to form a two-seater sofa or a double bed for passengers travelling together. Each seat has electronically adjustable side wings, upper and lower lumbar support, armrests, a leg rest and an ottoman.

A suite control unit with physical buttons on a cocktail tray table lets passengers toggle seat incline levels and footrest angles, adjust reading lights, switch on do not disturb mode or call cabin crew. A large table accommodates face-to-face dining for two and doubles as a workspace with wireless charging, USB-C ports and universal power outlets. For the first time, passengers can dine in groups of two to four facing one another using foldable tables and electronically controlled ottomans.

Each seat has a 32-inch 4K touchscreen, spatial audio and Bang and Olufsen wireless headphones, and passengers can pair their own compatible Bluetooth headphones. Smart cabin controls integrated with myKrisWorld remember preferred seat positions and lighting settings for future journeys. Stowage includes a personal wardrobe by the door, shelves, a leather-lined vanity drawer, a compartment for cabin baggage and space next to the seat and under the ottoman.

Bedding includes 100 per cent cotton bed linens, a duvet, a choice of pillows and a mattress topper by German luxury bedding specialist Paradies, plus a plush cushion with SIA's batik motif and a cloud-soft day blanket. The seats are upholstered in premium full-grain Poltrona Frau leather sourced from the top layer of the hide. The leather covers are hand-sewn by nine senior machinists at aircraft seat manufacturer Sabeti Wain Aerospace's facility in High Wycombe, United Kingdom.

Premium Leather Upholstery Requires Manual Hand Stitching

Workers inspect every inch of the hides before manually cutting and stitching seven surfaces for each seat, a process that takes at least two full days per seat. Cutting and stitching are the most complex steps because leather cannot be unstitched or reworked if a mistake occurs, said company director Paymen Sabeti. Collins Aerospace translated blueprints into actual seats and refined the designs for passenger ergonomics.

Ryan Hudson, president of interiors at Collins Aerospace, said production is very manual because bespoke designs require precision that automation cannot offer. The new seats were designed by industrial consultancy PriestmanGoode. Its director, Ben Rowan, said the team moved away from standard square cubicles, using curved aisles to create a more welcoming feel and a staggered seating arrangement to free up extra space.

There is ample room to stand and move within the enclosed area even with the doors closed, and passengers can move around even when the beds are fully flat, Rowan said. He spoke during a visit to Collins Aerospace's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September 2025. In Business Class, new seats feature full-grain leather upholstery with bespoke embroidery, layered textures and metallic accents. They come with privacy doors and electronically adjustable dividers between centre seats.

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Enhanced ergonomics provide a smoother reclining experience, with coordinated adjustments that support the back, legs and body, plus adjustable upper and lower lumbar support and a leg rest. Redesigned controls with tactile buttons make it easier to locate and adjust preferred settings. Each Business Class seat converts into a fully flat bed measuring 79 inches by 24 inches, and selected centre seats can form double beds when the dividers are lowered.

An angled stowaway table creates a larger footwell for more room to move and reposition feet while sleeping. New seat cushions and padded bedsheets enhanced with memory foam provide additional cushioning and support, with the bedsheets offering lumbar support when the seat is upright. Other conveniences include multiple personal storage compartments, a large bi-fold table for dining or work, wireless charging, USB ports and universal AC power outlets.

Premium Economy Seating Offers Expanded Personal Space

In Premium Economy on the Boeing 777-9, seats are designed for more personal space, comfort and ergonomic support on long-haul flights. Features include a 40-inch seat pitch, 19-inch seat width and up to nine inches of recline, alongside full-grain leather upholstery and additional cushioning. The seats also have four-way adjustable headrests, leg rests and footrests.

Passengers get dedicated storage for items such as laptops and water bottles, a cocktail tray for drinks and snacks, an adjustable reading light and a device holder for hands-free viewing. A bi-fold table provides space for dining or working, while USB-C ports and universal AC power outlets allow devices to stay charged. USB-A ports will also be available on selected aircraft. In Economy Class on the same aircraft, redesigned seats feature wool-blend upholstery, ergonomic cushioning and four-way adjustable headrests.

The seats have a pitch of 31 to 32 inches, a width of 17.6 inches and up to six inches of recline, with an improved reclining mechanism intended to provide more knee and shin clearance. Amenities include a bi-fold table, USB-C charging ports, literature pockets, storage space beneath the entertainment screens for small personal items, cupholders and coat hooks. USB-A ports and universal AC power outlets will also be available on selected aircraft.

Inflight Entertainment Upgrades Informed By Passenger Research

The rollout also includes improvements to SIA's next-generation KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system. SIA said the cabin products' development was informed by research involving more than 5,000 frequent travellers, customers, staff and industry experts worldwide through focus groups, interviews, surveys and concept testing. The airline conducted focus-group sessions with 80 passengers who frequently flew First Class, one-on-one interviews with 11 customers and in-flight journaling with 14 passengers.

It also visited 24 passengers' homes to understand how they created comfort in their personal spaces and interviewed 10 staff members. Ong said a key takeaway was the desire for more privacy. High walls and double sliding doors already feature in other First Class seats, such as Japan Airlines' private suites launched on its Airbus A350-900 jets since 2019 and A350-1000 jets from 2024.