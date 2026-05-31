Singapore and Australian Defence Leaders Bond Over Satay at Lau Pa Sat, Advance Defence Cooperation

Singapore Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing hosted Australia Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles for a late-night meal at Lau Pa Sat, discussing defence cooperation under the upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The informal meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, where both leaders also participated in other multilateral engagements.

Singapore Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing hosted Australia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles for a late-night meal at Lau Pa Sat, a historic food centre in the heart of the city, on May 29, 2024.

The two leaders were captured in a Facebook video uploaded by Chan on May 30, dressed casually in polo tees, enjoying a spread of local delights including satay, barbecue chicken wings, fried Hokkien mee, fried carrot cake, beer, and sugarcane juice. Chan wrote that Australians know a good barbecue, so he introduced Marles to Singapore version with satay and BBQ wings.

Over the meal, they had fruitful discussions on advancing defence cooperation, building on the strong progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that Singapore and Australia forged in 2015 and upgraded in 2023. The partnership now covers six pillars: economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, people-to-people ties, science and innovation, digital economy, and green economy.

Both sides agreed to deepen partnerships in existing areas such as security cooperation and economic connectivity while exploring new and emerging fields like cyber, digital, space, and artificial intelligence (AI). Marles was in Singapore to attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), held from May 29 to 31 at the Shangri-La Hotel. The dialogue is a premier Asia security summit that brings together defence ministers, senior officials, and experts to discuss pressing security challenges.

On the sidelines of the SLD, Chan also hosted a breakfast on May 30 for the Five Power Defence Arrangement (FPDA) Defence Ministers. Attendees included Marles, New Zealand Minister of Defence Chris Penk, Malaysia Minister of Defence Dato Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and the United Kingdom Director General (Security Policy) Paul Wyatt. The FPDA is a multilateral security arrangement that has been in place for over 50 years, involving Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

On May 31, Chan spoke at a plenary session at the dialogue, focusing on how security partnerships are adapting to an increasingly fragmented global landscape. He emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and the need to strengthen ties among like-minded countries. The informal meal at Lau Pa Sat highlighted the warm personal rapport between the leaders and underscored the deep and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Australia.

Such interactions, away from formal meeting rooms, foster trust and understanding, which are crucial for effective defence diplomacy. The satay and chicken wings became symbols of the enduring friendship and shared commitment to regional stability. The meal also provided an opportunity to discuss practical aspects of defence cooperation, including joint military exercises, technology sharing, and capacity building. The upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the shared vision to enhance cooperation in areas critical to national and regional security.

Singapore and Australia have a long history of defence collaboration, with regular exchanges, joint training, and exercises such as Exercise Wallaby. The leaders also touched on the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions and uncertainties are rising. The Shangri-La Dialogue served as a platform to reaffirm commitments to open dialogue and cooperative security.

The informal interactions, like the late-night meal, contribute to the dialogue success by allowing leaders to build personal connections that can facilitate diplomatic breakthroughs. Overall, the event demonstrated how even a simple meal can have strategic significance, reinforcing ties and advancing mutual interests. The partnership between Singapore and Australia is expected to grow stronger, with new initiatives in cyber defence, space security, and AI governance.

Both nations are committed to working together to address emerging threats and ensure peace and stability in the region. The meal at Lau Pa Sat was not just about food; it was about building bridges and fostering a spirit of cooperation that goes beyond formal agreements. As Chan noted, there is much more they can achieve together, and the continued partnership bodes well for both countries and the wider region





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Singapore-Australia Relations Defence Cooperation Shangri-La Dialogue Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Five Power Defence Arrangement

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