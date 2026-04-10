Singapore and Cambodia Forge Food Security Pact to Bolster Rice Trade

Singapore and Cambodia have signed an agreement to enhance food security and rice trade. The memorandum of cooperation aims to keep trade open and avoid restrictions, with Cambodia supporting rice sales to Singapore under mutually agreed terms. This comes amid global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

Singapore and Cambodia have solidified their commitment to food security by signing a memorandum of cooperation on April 10, 2026. This agreement, spearheaded by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Cambodia 's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, aims to bolster rice trade and ensure a stable food supply chain between the two nations. The memorandum underscores a shared dedication to maintaining open trade channels and circumventing unnecessary trade limitations.

The agreement stipulates that Cambodia will back the sale of rice to Singapore under mutually agreed-upon terms, should Singapore make such a request. This proactive measure is particularly timely, given the increasing instability in global food markets.\The initiative comes at a critical juncture marked by supply chain vulnerabilities and escalating geopolitical tensions, notably those stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. These factors have the potential to disrupt global supplies and subsequently inflate costs for essential goods. Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam highlighted these challenges in a parliamentary address, specifically pointing out the impact of potential disruptions to gas supplies, which could drive up fertilizer prices. In light of these risks, Singapore is taking decisive action. FairPrice supermarkets, for example, have already taken measures to mitigate the effects of rising costs by freezing the prices of 100 essential products for an extended period. Minister Fu emphasized that ongoing geopolitical tensions heighten the risk of global food supply disruptions, underscoring the urgency of the agreement. The pact with Cambodia reflects Singapore's strategic approach to safeguarding its food security, as the nation is also focused on expanding global partnerships with countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.\Minister Fu described the agreement as a mutually beneficial arrangement, emphasizing the close cooperation between the two countries in enhancing bilateral food trade and security. She highlighted Singapore's commitment to exploring similar agreements with other nations that share common values to fortify its food supply resilience. The agreement with Cambodia, following those with Thailand and Vietnam, forms part of a broader strategy of establishing global partnerships. This strategy is designed to enable Singapore to respond more effectively to an increasingly interconnected and complex agri-food trade environment. This approach aligns with Singapore's established food security strategies, which include initiatives to promote local food production, diversify import sources, stockpile essential food items, and forge international partnerships. Singapore is actively working to develop a more robust and resilient food supply chain to withstand potential disruptions and ensure access to affordable and essential food products for its citizens. The collaboration between Singapore and Cambodia underscores the importance of proactive measures and international cooperation in achieving long-term food security objectives in an unpredictable global landscape





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