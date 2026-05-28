Singapore and China Reaffirm Commitment to Free Navigation in Key Straits Amid Middle East Conflict

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and China's Wang Yi emphasized the critical importance of unimpeded passage through international straits like Hormuz and Malacca during talks in Beijing, highlighting concerns over global energy security amid the Middle East war.

Singapore 's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited China this week and met with his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. Their discussions covered several topics, with a central focus on ensuring the unhindered passage of maritime vessels through straits used for international navigation.

This issue has gained urgency due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which escalated on February 28 when the United States and Israel began bombing Iran. The conflict resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately 20% of the world's fuel supply flows. This has triggered a global energy crisis with particularly severe impacts on Asia, the primary destination for much of the oil and gas that transits Hormuz.

The war has also raised concerns that the Strait of Malacca, controlled and bordered by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, could face a similar threat if regional conflicts arise. The Strait of Malacca is arguably even more significant than Hormuz. It serves as a vital highway connecting the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, with over 35% of the world's seaborne oil passing through it, making it essential for Asia's energy supply.

Additionally, about 40% of the world's traded goods transit this waterway. The ministers reaffirmed the importance of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the UN Charter, and the right to freedom of passage in international waterways. They agreed that all ships and aircraft should enjoy the right of unimpeded transit passage in straits used for international navigation, according to a May 25 press statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reports indicate that Dr. Balakrishnan told Mr. Wang that Singapore supports "free passage through the strait and other international waterways.

" The Chinese Foreign Minister stated that maintaining secure maritime traffic and stable supply chains is "a shared aspiration of all countries. " Minister Balakrishnan also noted in a Facebook post that Singapore and China agreed on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resuming maritime traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz





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Singapore China Vivian Balakrishnan Wang Yi Strait Of Hormuz Strait Of Malacca Freedom Of Navigation UNCLOS Energy Security Middle East Conflict Maritime Trade

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