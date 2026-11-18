President Tharman and Princess Aiko celebrate 60 years of ties. Singapore and Japan expand strategic cooperation in defense, digitalisation, and green energy at the Istana.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hosted Princess Aiko of Japan at the Istana on November 18 to mark the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The meeting served as a focal point for discussing the upgrade of ties to a strategic partnership, which was formally announced in March by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

Strategic Partnership and Defense Cooperation

The upgrade to a strategic partnership represents a shared pledge by Singapore and Japan to collaborate closely in an increasingly uncertain global landscape. This new framework commits both countries to deepen their engagement across five key pillars: digitalisation, defence, energy, innovation, and green growth.

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President Tharman emphasized that this relationship is not merely a recognition of historical ties but a proactive commitment to shaping a more open, stable, and sustainable future together. The partnership builds upon decades of robust trade, investment flows, and the foundational 2002 free trade agreement that has long anchored the economic bond between the two states.

Historical Economic Ties and Investment

The economic history between the two countries dates back to the 1960s, when Japanese companies were among the earliest foreign investors in Singapore. These early investments created significant employment opportunities, particularly for women in the manufacturing sector, and helped Singapore develop its industrial capabilities.

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President Tharman noted that many local entrepreneurs gained experience as suppliers to Japanese multinational corporations before venturing abroad themselves. Today, Singapore stands as the third-largest foreign direct investor in Japan, demonstrating a reciprocal and deepening economic integration that has evolved over sixty years.

Cultural Exchange and Green Growth Initiatives

Cultural and social exchanges remain vibrant components of the bilateral relationship. The Republic hosts the fourth-largest community of overseas Japanese citizens among all global cities. Furthermore, tourism flows have surged, with Singaporeans visiting Japan increasing by more than fifty percent between 2019 and 2025.

In 2025, over 720,000 Singaporeans traveled to Japan, equating to one in every five citizens. Princess Aiko acknowledged the popularity of Japanese food and pop culture in Singapore and expressed gratitude for the tremendous support extended by Singapore following devastating natural disasters in Japan.

Royal Traditions and Future Commitments

Princess Aiko's visit includes symbolic acts that mirror previous royal engagements, such as planting a tree at Jurong Lake Gardens and visiting the Singapore Botanic Gardens for an orchid naming ceremony. These rituals echo the visits of Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko in 1961 and their return in 2006, symbolizing the enduring nature of the friendship.

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The strategic partnership also encompasses institutional exchanges and lessons on aging, preserving dignity, and maintaining vitality. Both sides have committed to strengthening cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure to ensure the relationship remains dynamic and forward-looking.