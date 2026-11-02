JS-SEZ Records RM88.83 Billion in Approved Investments, 28,755 Potential Jobs

Singapore and Malaysia have recorded RM88.83 billion in approved investments under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone between January 2025 and June 2026, with about 45 per cent already implemented.

Singapore and Malaysia have recorded RM88.83 billion (S$28.1 billion) in approved investments under the Johor - Singapore Special Economic Zone ( JS-SEZ) between January 2025 and June 2026.

The investments are under the purview of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority. About 45 per cent of the investments, or about RM40.3 billion, have been implemented, creating 12,796 jobs associated with the projects. In total, the approved projects will create 28,755 potential employment opportunities. The figures were announced in a joint statement after the inaugural Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) meeting, held on Monday, Nov 2, 2026, at the Flower Field Hall at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

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Senior Officials Discuss Productive Meeting

The meeting was attended by Singapore's Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, Malaysia's Minister of Economy YB Akmal Nasir, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling, Johor's Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and other senior officials from both countries. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chee said it was very productive and fruitful. He added that good progress has been made since the formation of the committee last year.

He said he was very heartened to see the investment projects that have been approved and the jobs that have been created, describing it as the beginning of many more to come. He added that many investors are from Singapore while others come from around the world, showing continued strong interest from the business community. Akmal said both countries are committed to turning investment potential into tangible outcomes.

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He said the real challenge and the commitment by both countries is to deliver this prospect with a really good outcome. He also noted that both sides have agreed to hold a joint investment forum in the first quarter of 2027. He added that both countries want to keep up this good momentum, which will bring benefits to both nations, to the people, and to the business communities in these two regions.

New Committee Replaces Previous Framework

The JSCMC held its first meeting after the committee was formed last year, marking a transition from the previous Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM). The change reflects the deepening and broadening scope of bilateral cooperation. The new committee will provide strategic direction, strengthen bilateral coordination, and oversee implementation of priority initiatives under the JS-SEZ.

It will comprise Malaysia's Minister of Economy, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, and Johor's Menteri Besar, as well as Singapore's Minister for National Development, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry, and Minister for Transport. At the meeting, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the institutional, regulatory and operational frameworks needed for the JS-SEZ are effectively put in place. The committee was also updated on the progress made under the JS-SEZ Joint Working Committee and its working groups.

The joint working committee reported good progress on effective implementation, including targeted investment missions and engagements, investment realisation, cross-border connectivity, and talent development collaborations between both countries for the JS-SEZ. Both countries agreed that the committee would be a useful platform for ministers and agencies from both sides, including Johor's state government, to discuss areas where they can strengthen cooperation. These include talent development, facilitating the movement of people and goods, trade and investments, joint promotions, and improving connectivity.

Chee cited enhancements to cross-border taxi services, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link expected to begin operations in February 2027, and ongoing talks to improve ferry services. The committee also took note of the progress and forward plans presented by the Special Economic Zone's Joint Working Committee covering infrastructure and utilities development. The plans are adequately planned and coordinated to align with overall development plans and anticipated investment needs.

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Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely through the JSCMC to drive inclusive growth, strengthen regional competitiveness, and further deepen the longstanding partnership between Singapore and Malaysia. Chee said closer cooperation is especially important amid growing global uncertainty. He said that in a time when the world is more uncertain and less predictable, like-minded partners and close neighbours need to work even more closely together.

Master Plan Development Underway for Zone

He added that the committee is a useful platform for ministers and agencies from both sides to identify areas for stronger cooperation, and that both countries are exploring investment opportunities in the Special Economic Zone, including through Singapore's JS-SEZ Project Office and Malaysia's Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre in Johor. Both countries are working towards launching a master plan for the JS-SEZ at the annual leaders' retreat in December 2026, the 13th edition to be held in Malaysia.

Chee said the blueprint would outline the medium- to long-term vision for the economic zone, with both sides developing initiatives covering talent development, movement of people and goods, trade and investments, as well as transportation and connectivity. He added that agencies from both countries are working to iron out details needed to translate the vision into tangible outcomes. Akmal said the master plan would help sustain investment momentum into 2027, adding that cooperation would continue beyond its launch.

At the meeting, both sides noted Malaysia's ongoing initiatives under Budget 2027 to support the JS-SEZ. These include the development of Nexus Sedenak, a new industrial and supply chain hub, improvements to infrastructure and transport connectivity, facilitation of strategic investments, and strengthening of financial services in Forest City. Both countries said these initiatives complement bilateral efforts to enhance the JS-SEZ's competitiveness.

ASEAN Chairmanship Highlights Regional Potential

Akmal also said the partnership could be showcased when Singapore assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, describing the collaboration as a potential gateway for regional investment and cross-border cooperation. The JS-SEZ agreement was signed in January 2025. The zone aims to improve cross-border connectivity of goods between Singapore and Johor, enable freer movement of people, and strengthen the regional business ecosystem.

The change from the JMCIM to the JSCMC was announced in 2025 after the JMCIM's final meeting, reflecting the deepening and broadening scope of bilateral cooperation.