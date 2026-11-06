Singapore and Malaysia to raise cross-border taxi quota to 500 each from Nov 16

Singapore and Malaysia will raise the licensed cross-border taxi quota from 300 to 500 vehicles each from Nov 16, adding two new ride-hail operators and more flexible drop-off points.

Singapore and Malaysia will raise the quota of licensed cross-border taxi s from 300 to 500 vehicles each from Nov 16. The change will offer commuters more transport options between the two countries.

Two New Ride-Hail Operators Join Cross-Border Scheme

The enhanced Cross-Border Taxi Scheme will also welcome two new ride-hail operators. They are CDC Zig Pte Ltd and Kumpool Sdn Bhd. They will join GrabCar Pte Ltd, which was granted a license under the scheme earlier this year. The changes were announced in a joint statement on Friday, Nov 6, by Singapore's Ministry of Transport and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport.

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With the expanded quota, the scheme will accommodate up to 1,000 licensed cross-border taxis from both countries. That compares with the current combined quota of 600. The two new operators will join GrabCar, bringing the total number of licensed ride-hailing and e-hailing operators under the scheme to three. The new measures will also include additional designated pick-up points and more flexible drop-off locations within the operating boundary.

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The latest expansion follows enhancements introduced in May this year to make cross-border travel more convenient. Measures rolled out in May included additional designated pick-up points, more flexible drop-off locations within the operating boundary, and stricter requirements aimed at curbing illegal domestic point-to-point trips. The May changes also saw the first increase in the quota of licensed cross-border taxis, from 100 to 300.

New Drop-Off Locations Replace Strict Designated Points

Previously, licensed cross-border taxis could only pick up and drop off passengers at a single designated point in the other country. They faced intense competition from illegal cross-border operators, who offered door-to-door services by picking up passengers from their homes and dropping them off at their intended destinations. Under the enhanced scheme, passengers can be dropped off at any location in Singapore and within designated operating boundaries covering Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai.

Pick-ups in the other country remain restricted to designated locations, although three additional points were introduced in each country as part of the May enhancements. According to the joint statement, commuters have enjoyed smoother and more comfortable journeys since the enhancements were introduced. The ministries attributed this to the availability of point-to-point drop-offs in Singapore and within the operating boundary in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai, as well as access to larger and premium vehicle options.

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Officials Praise Enhanced Connectivity Between Singapore And Malaysia

Commuters who have used the enhanced services responded positively to the flexibility of point-to-point drop-offs. The ministries said officials from Singapore's Land Transport Authority and Malaysia's Land Public Transport Agency have continued working closely to identify further improvements to cross-border taxi services. Ng Lang, chief executive of the Land Transport Authority, said: The increase in quota is an important step towards strengthening cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia, and reflects the strong and longstanding cooperation between our two countries.

He added: By expanding the availability of licensed cross-border services, we are giving travellers more options and greater flexibility for their journeys. The ministries said this shows a significant milestone in enhancing cross-border passenger movement to complement first-mile-last-mile connectivity between Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore. Both transport ministries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cross-border connectivity. They said the latest improvements would support the close business relationships and people-to-people ties between Singapore and Malaysia.