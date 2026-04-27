Singapore and UK Authorities Dismantle Transnational Drug Network, Seize Over 900kg of Cannabis

A joint operation between Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau and UK law enforcement agencies has led to the dismantling of a transnational drug trafficking network, resulting in the seizure of over 900kg of cannabis bound for the UK. The operation involved coordinated efforts, intelligence sharing, and arrests in both countries.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore, in collaboration with UK law enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network following a series of coordinated operations.

The operation began on January 3, when CNB intercepted a shipment at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, uncovering over 500kg of cannabis concealed within containers destined for the UK. The investigation revealed that the drugs were being transited through Singapore, prompting CNB to launch a cross-border operation with the UK’s Home Office International Operations (HOIO), Border Force, and West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WM ROCU).

On February 25, British authorities seized an additional 412kg of cannabis in a separate container bound for the UK, following intelligence sharing and joint enforcement efforts. The coordinated action led to the dismantling of the drug network, preventing the distribution of nearly 1,000kg of cannabis in the UK. Further operations in the UK resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, with one person charged with a drug-related offense.

Authorities are continuing to pursue leads to identify other members of the network. CNB’s Deputy Director for Operations, Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, emphasized the importance of international cooperation, stating that the partnership with UK law enforcement agencies ensures that drug traffickers have no safe haven. Bryan McNeill, Asia Pacific Regional Manager of HOIO, expressed gratitude to Singaporean authorities for their role in disrupting drug trafficking networks targeting the UK.

The operation highlights the effectiveness of global collaboration in combating transnational crime and protecting communities from the harms of illicit drugs





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Drug Trafficking International Cooperation Cannabis Seizure Law Enforcement Transnational Crime

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