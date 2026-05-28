Singapore and Vietnam Strengthen Ties as President Lam Visits

Singapore and Vietnam are strengthening their ties as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Singapore comes to a close. The visit has reaffirmed the strong and multifaceted relationship between the two countries, with a focus on key areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and undersea cable development.

Singapore 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit affirms the strong and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Vietnam . The visit is part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that was established in March last year.

Under the CSP, both countries will focus on renewable energy, artificial intelligence, undersea cable development, and other critical infrastructure projects. A former career police officer, Lam rose through the ranks and held senior roles in Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security before becoming Minister of Public Security in 2016. This year, he was elected as president on April 7.

Lam will receive a ceremonial welcome on Friday, followed by a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He will also be hosted to a state banquet by President Tharman, before delivering a keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. This will be Lam's first address on Vietnam's foreign policy to an international audience since becoming president.

It would also be the first time a Vietnamese general secretary delivers a keynote address at Asia's premier defence summit. While in Singapore, President Lam will also receive a call from Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng and join PM Wong in a tree-planting ceremony. He will also visit the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) and Bishan Depot.

PM Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also host the Lam to separate meals during his stay. Apart from the Vietnamese First Lady, President Lam will also be accompanied by ministers and senior officials from Vietnam. In 2025, Vietnam was Singapore's tenth largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods reaching $40 billion.

Meanwhile, Singapore's foreign direct investment into Vietnam amounted to nearly US$10.2 million (S$13.05 million) in 2024, making Singapore the largest investor that year





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