Singapore Announces 2027 Public Holidays: Five Long Weekends Expected

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower released 2027 public holiday dates, featuring five long weekends due to holidays falling on Fridays, Sundays, or Mondays. Key dates include New Year's Day (Jan 1), Chinese New Year (Feb 7-8), Good Friday (Mar 26), Hari Raya Haji (May 17), and National Day (Aug 9). Employees are entitled to 11 paid holidays; work on public holidays requires extra pay or time off in lieu.

Planning your trips for next year? Make sure to take the 2027 public holiday dates into account while doing so! There will be five long weekends in Singapore next year as five public holidays will fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday, according to the dates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (June 18).

This announcement is eagerly awaited by residents and businesses alike, as it helps shape travel plans, family gatherings, and commercial activities for the year ahead. Singapore's public holiday calendar is closely watched because the city-state, despite its small size, has a diverse population celebrating a mix of secular, religious, and cultural events. For 2027, the key dates include New Year's Day on January 1, which falls on a Friday, immediately creating a three-day weekend for many workers.

Good Friday, observed by Christians, will be on March 26, also a Friday. Hari Raya Haji, an important Muslim festival, lands on May 17, a Monday, meaning the preceding Sunday-a normal rest day for most-plus the Monday creates a long weekend.

Chinese New Year, the most significant celebration for Singapore's Chinese community, will see the first day on Sunday, February 7, with the second day on Monday, February 8, thus turning that period into a four-day break for those who have both days off. National Day on August 9 falls on a Monday, giving another three-day weekend. In total, Singaporeans can look forward to five long weekends in 2027, providing ample opportunities for domestic getaways or short international trips.

While employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to 11 paid public holidays in 2027, they may make arrangements with their employer to substitute a public holiday for another working day. This flexibility allows companies in sectors like retail, hospitality, and healthcare to manage staffing needs during busy periods.

For instance, those working on a public holiday are entitled to their normal salary for that day, plus an extra day's pay based on their basic salary rate. Employers can also grant time-off-in-lieu - based on a mutually agreed number of hours - for workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month and all managers and executives who work on public holidays.

This framework aims to balance the need for essential services with workers' rights to rest and fair compensation. The Ministry of Manpower reminds both employers and employees to review these provisions carefully and to negotiate any substitutions in good faith to prevent disputes. Beyond the official entitlements, the public holiday schedule influences various aspects of life in Singapore. Travel agencies and airlines often see a spike in bookings for long weekend destinations like Bangkok, Bali, or Kuala Lumpur.

Hotels and resorts within Singapore, including Sentosa island and the Marina Bay area, also promote staycation packages. Families may plan heritage activities: visiting the Chinatown street bazaar during Chinese New Year, attending Hari Raya open houses, or watching the National Day Parade rehearsals. For Muslims, Hari Raya Haji (also known as the Festival of Sacrifice) involves prayers and the ritual slaughter of livestock, with meat distributed to the needy.

The common long weekends also affect traffic on the causeway to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, where many Singaporeans drive for shopping or leisure. Businesses in retail and food & beverage typically adjust staffing and inventory to cater to increased consumer spending. The five long weekends in 2027 are spread across the year-January, February, March, May, and August-offering several moments for rest and celebration.

It is advisable to start planning early, whether for travel or local outings, as accommodations and flights tend to fill up quickly and prices rise nearer the dates. Additionally, those who work on public holidays should confirm their compensation arrangements with their employers in advance. Overall, the 2027 public holiday list provides a welcome mix of festive occasions and opportunities for relaxation for residents and visitors alike





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Public Holidays 2027 Long Weekends Hari Raya Haji Chinese New Year Good Friday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea to ease civilian restrictions near North Korea borderThe Civilian Control Line will be shrunk to an average of 6km starting 2027.

Read more »

Singapore to enjoy five long weekends in 2027Singapore will have five long weekends in 2027 as five public holidays fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday. New Year's Day and Good Friday are on Fridays, Hari Raya Haji and National Day on Mondays, and Chinese New Year on a Sunday with the following Monday also a public holiday. Employees may substitute holidays or receive extra pay for working on these days.

Read more »

Singapore to experience five long weekends in 2027Five public holidays in Singapore next year will fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday, creating five long weekends, according to the Ministry of Manpower. New Year's Day and Good Friday will fall on Fridays, Hari Raya Haji and National Day on Mondays, while Chinese New Year falls on a Sunday with the following Monday as a public holiday. Employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to 11 paid public holidays, with substitution options and additional pay for those working on holidays.

Read more »

Singapore to Experience Five Long Weekends in 2027 with Strategic Public Holiday PlacementThe Ministry of Manpower has announced the 2027 public holiday schedule, revealing five holidays that fall on Fridays, Sundays, or Mondays, creating extended three-day breaks. Key holidays include New Year's Day, Good Friday, Chinese New Year (plus the following Monday), Hari Raya Haji, and National Day. The Employment Act ensures 11 paid holidays, with options for substitution, extra pay, or time-off-in-lieu for those working on these days.

Read more »