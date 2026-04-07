Singapore Anticipates Inflation Rise in 2026 Due to Middle East Conflict

Singapore is revising its inflation forecast upwards for 2026, expecting it to surpass the initial projections of 1 to 2 percent due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The disruption to global energy markets, particularly the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, is a major contributing factor. The government is taking measures to address the situation, including convening the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee.

Singapore is bracing for a rise in overall inflation for 2026, with projections now exceeding the initial 1 to 2 percent range, primarily due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who also holds the portfolio of Trade and Industry Minister, addressed Parliament on Tuesday, April 7th, providing a ministerial statement that outlined the anticipated economic repercussions of the conflict on Singapore .

The escalation of hostilities and the subsequent disruptions to global energy markets are identified as the primary drivers of this inflationary pressure. The situation is further complicated by the potential for prolonged instability, which could exacerbate the challenges faced by various sectors of the Singaporean economy. The government is actively monitoring the situation and preparing to implement measures to mitigate the negative effects on businesses and consumers. The government recognizes the significant impact of rising energy prices on various industries and the broader economy, and it is proactively taking steps to address the evolving situation. The government has convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) to address the energy crisis, underlining the seriousness of the situation. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to ensuring stability and economic resilience amidst the global uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict.\ The disruption to global energy supplies, particularly the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran following an attack from the US and Israel on February 28th, has significantly contributed to the inflationary pressures. This closure of the strategic waterway has led to what DPM Gan described as an 'unprecedented' choking of oil and gas supply, potentially the most severe disruption since the 1973 oil embargo. The resulting surge in prices of Brent crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and related products such as fertilizers will directly translate to higher costs for businesses across various sectors, including transport, shipping, and food production. The weakening of many Asian currencies against a stronger US dollar further compounds the inflationary and economic growth risks faced by these countries, including Singapore. The government is monitoring the situation closely and is ready to take appropriate measures to address potential challenges. Various sectors are expected to face higher costs and reduced demand, including manufacturing, tourism, and retail. \While Singapore's economy demonstrated resilience in the first quarter of 2026, the ongoing conflict is expected to negatively impact GDP growth in the coming months. DPM Gan cautioned that the extent of the impact remains uncertain, as the conflict is still unfolding. He highlighted the potential for several industries, including manufacturing, tourism, and retail, to experience increased costs and reduced external demand. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is closely tracking the evolving situation and will update the GDP forecast in May. Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow are also delivering separate statements on the impact of the conflict, demonstrating the whole-of-government approach to address the crisis. The government's immediate response involves the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) to tackle the energy crisis. The government is committed to managing the economic impact and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. The comprehensive approach, involving various ministries and departments, underscores Singapore's preparedness to navigate the complex challenges posed by the Middle East conflict and its economic fallout





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