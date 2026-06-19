Singapore Applauds Middle East Ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar that resulted in an agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry stressed that adherence to international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, is essential for safe transit and regional stability. The deal, which includes restarting US-Iran nuclear talks, has already contributed to a drop in oil prices.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed strong support for recent diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan and Qatar to broker a ceasefire in the Middle East and secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Thursday night, June 18, the Ministry emphasized that resolving outstanding issues in accordance with international law will foster lasting peace, security, and stability in the region. The agreement, which encompasses a cessation of hostilities, the resumption of US-Iran negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, and the restoration of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, is viewed by Singapore as a critical step toward ensuring maritime trade continuity.

As a major global trade hub, Singapore underscores the importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a vital passage for oil and natural gas shipments. The Ministry called upon all parties to uphold their commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including the principle of safe and unimpeded transit passage, and to safeguard the welfare of seafarers and vessels operating in the area.

The successful implementation of the deal has already yielded a positive economic outcome, with oil prices falling to near their lowest levels since March 2, reflecting market confidence in the improved security environment





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Foreign Policy Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Ceasefire Pakistan Qatar Mediation UN Law Of The Sea Oil Prices US Iran Nuclear Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Keeps Petrol Prices Stable, Cuts Diesel by 30 CentsMalaysia's Ministry of Finance announced that petrol prices will remain unchanged for a third week through June 24, while diesel price will be reduced by 30 cents. The ministry cited short-term risks in the Middle East and high subsidy liabilities as reasons, noting uncertainties around trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz, supply disruptions, and peace negotiations. Malaysia uses an automatic pricing mechanism; monthly fuel subsidy liability is around RM3.5 billion.

Read more »

G7 leaders demand Lebanon ceasefire, plan energy diversification amid Iran warG7 leaders meeting in Evian, France, demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon and announced plans to diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, in response to the war in Iran. They welcomed an interim US-Iran ceasefire deal aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, with Britain and France leading a coalition to secure shipping once the strait reopens.

Read more »

Thailand revives $38.7b coast-to-coast corridor to rival Malacca StraitRANONG, Thailand — Chaiyaporn Arunrasamee hunched over his fishing nets, overlooking the waters of the Andaman Sea, where Thailand's government is proposing an ambitious Land Bridge that will ferry goods between ports on opposite sides of the peninsula.

Read more »

Singapore Welcomes US-Iran MOU for Peace and Strait ReopeningSingapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, commending mediators and urging compliance with international law for safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »