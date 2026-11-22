Singapore mixed recurve archers Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo clinch gold at the Hangzhou 2026 Asia Cup, targeting World Cup and Olympic medals after defeating Indonesia in the final.

Singapore an archers Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo secured a historic gold medal in the mixed recurve category at the Hangzhou 2026 Archery Asia Cup. The victory was achieved on November 21, 2026, during the final leg of the tournament held in Hangzhou, China. This triumph marks a significant milestone for Singapore, following their recent conquest of the Southeast Asian Games in 2025.

Championship Match Details and Mechanics

Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo defeated the Indonesian pair of Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Salsabilla with a final score of 5-3. The match was intense, with scores progressing as 36-38, 37-35, 37-37, and 38-37 in favor of the Singapore duo. In mixed recurve team competition, each pair has 80 seconds to execute two shots alternately. The team with the highest combined score from four shots earns two points, with a bull's eye worth 10 marks. The first team to reach five points wins the match.

Also read Top Indoor Family Activities in Singapore: Cat Cafes, Game Shows, and Museum Exhibitions

Tournament Progression and Key Victories

Seeded eighth in the tournament, the Singapore team demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the competition. They began by sweeping ninth-ranked Hong Kong 6-0 in the round of 16. The scores for that match were 38-35, 36-32, and 36-34. They then faced a tough challenge from the top-ranked South Korean team in the quarter-finals. Coming from behind, Li and Yeo won 6-2, with scores of 34-36, 37-36, 37-35, and 36-35. In the semi-finals, they edged out fifth-ranked Australia 5-3, with scores of 37-36, 38-36, 36-37, and 37-37.

Advertisement

Athlete Perspectives and Partnership Dynamics

Li Yue Long, 28, emphasized that the gold medal was a result of three years of partnership and trust. He noted that their long-term bond allowed them to remain calm amidst difficult weather conditions and wind. Li, who works at national coach Pang Qing Liang's archery pro shop, stated that they had faith in each other and focused strictly on their shots. He described the moment of hearing the national anthem as a wholesome and patriotic experience, attributing the privilege to their hard work.

Future Goals and Youth Inspiration

Both athletes are now directing their attention toward winning medals at World Cup events and potentially the Olympics. Tabitha Yeo, 17, is a first-year psychology student at Temasek Polytechnic. She mentioned that beating South Korea, a nation with 32 out of 76 Olympic archery golds, did not shake her focus. Yeo hopes her achievements serve as a stepping stone for young athletes in Singapore. Archery Association of Singapore vice-president Edelin Wong also expressed hope that this success will raise the sport's profile and widen the talent pool for future competitions.