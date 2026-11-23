Singapore police record 792 arrests of girls and young women in 2025, a 20 percent increase driven by extortion and cheating. A rehabilitated teen mum shares her story of poverty and redemption through probation programmes.

Singapore has recorded a significant spike in youth crime involving young women, with the number of arrests reaching a five-year high in 2025. Official data reveals that 792 girls and young women aged between 10 and under 21 were arrested last year, marking a 20 percent increase compared to the 662 female youth offenders detained in 2024. This sharp rise is largely attributed to an uptick in cheating offences across the island nation, highlighting growing concerns among authorities about the criminal behaviors of younger demographics.

Escalating Youth Crime Statistics

The 2025 figures represent the highest volume of arrests for this specific demographic group in the past five years. While the overall increase in youth arrests affects both genders, the surge among females is particularly notable. Authorities attribute this trend largely to a rise in cheating offences, a category of crime that often involves deception and financial exploitation. The data underscores a shifting landscape in juvenile delinquency, where economic desperation and relationship instability are driving younger individuals toward illegal activities.

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Extortion Scheme Driven by Financial Need

One prominent case illustrating these trends involves a 19-year-old mother identified as Nadirah, who was arrested two years ago for her role in an extortion ring. Desperate for fast cash to purchase milk powder and other necessities for her newborn daughter, Nadirah and her 22-year-old boyfriend devised a plan to extort money from men they met on dating apps. At the time, Nadirah was unemployed and had just given birth, while her boyfriend was serving national service and carrying significant debt.

The scheme involved Nadirah's boyfriend and another couple threatening to report a man to the police for having sex with a minor after he made inappropriate advances toward her. The victim, fearing legal consequences, paid them $500 to avoid being reported. However, the group was arrested soon after the transaction. Nadirah was placed on an 18-month probation for extortion, while her boyfriend received a sentence of reformative training. This case exemplifies how immediate financial pressures can lead vulnerable individuals into criminal networks.

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Root Causes of Delinquency

Nadirah's path to crime was influenced by a difficult upbringing marked by poverty and domestic instability. As the eldest of six children, she grew up in a volatile household where her father often lost his temper and threw things at family members. After her father was jailed for drug offences, her mother struggled to raise the children single-handedly on a low income and government financial aid. Stressful home conditions and feelings of loneliness led Nadirah to enter romantic relationships from the age of 15.

At just 16 years old, Nadirah became a mother, a situation she admits she was ill-prepared for. Her father had advised her against having an abortion, a decision that would later shape her motivation for change. Her probation officer noted that the rehabilitation programme at the Ministry of Social and Family Development is customized to address the specific needs of each probationer. For Nadirah, this included targeted interventions to improve decision-making, financial management, and parenting skills.

Rehabilitation and Future Outlook

Through the counselling and parenting programmes provided during her probation, Nadirah has undergone a significant personal transformation. She has acknowledged her past moral failures, stating that she previously believed money could solve everything without considering right or wrong. Her probation officer has been guiding her to build a healthier relationship with her boyfriend, who now works as a chef and helps support their two-year-old daughter. Together, they are learning to be responsible parents.

Nadirah has secured a part-time waitressing job with the help of her probation officer and has also learned essential money-saving techniques. She reports feeling calmer and more in control of her emotions, realizing that she has a daughter to provide for and cannot afford to make reckless decisions. Michelle Lee, a senior assistant director at the Ministry of Social and Family Development, emphasized that such customized rehabilitation efforts are crucial for helping young offenders reintegrate into society and break cycles of poverty and crime.