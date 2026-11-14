Singapore Arrests Vang Shuiming in $3 Billion Money Laundering Probe

Singapore police raid a Bishopsgate bungalow to arrest Vang Shuiming, a key suspect in the nation's largest money laundering investigation involving 27 foreign nationals and $3 billion in illicit funds.

Singapore police officers executed a coordinated pre-dawn raid on August 15, 2023, at a luxury good class bungalow in Bishopsgate, arresting Vang Shuiming. The Turkish national, who was living under his birth name Wang Shuiming, was identified as a central figure in an investigation into a massive criminal financial network. The operation targeted a syndicate linked to approximately $3 billion in dirty money and illicit assets across Southeast Asia.

Arrest Details at Bishopsgate Property

Vang Shuiming was sleeping in his bedroom when his maid alerted him to the presence of police officers at around 6am. Officers, some wearing balaclavas, had already entered the property which he had leased since 2020 for a monthly rent of $150,000. Despite the sudden intrusion, Vang remained calm and cooperative, a demeanor that investigator Teh Yee Liang noted was surprising given Vang's experience with law enforcement.

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Teh Yee Liang, a team leader in the Commercial Affairs Department's International Cooperation Branch, observed Vang closely during the initial moments of the arrest. He later recalled that recognizing the suspect in person marked the beginning of an intensive nine-month investigation into one of Singapore's most significant financial crimes. Vang had previously escaped arrest in China in May 2022 when authorities busted his family's gambling syndicate and detained over 130 members.

Seized Assets and Investigative Scope

During the raid, police officers seized a substantial amount of luxury goods and cash from the 17,100 square foot residence. The inventory included stacks of cash, passports from China and Vanuatu, and a pallet of approximately 50 bottles of Macallan 25 Years Sherry Oak whisky valued between $4,000 and $5,000 each. Investigators also confiscated eight luxury watches from brands such as Patek Philippe and Richard Mille, with a total value of $17.4 million.

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Additional seized items included a Kawai crystal grand piano worth $240,000, designer bags, and various other high-end objects. Teh Yee Liang spent approximately three hours at the scene while his colleagues secured the evidence for longer periods. The investigation revealed that Vang held Cambodian citizenship and had planned to obtain citizenship from Saint Kitts and Nevis, indicating efforts to obscure his identity and movements.

Intelligence Gathering and Pre-Raid Briefing

On August 14, 2023, Teh Yee Liang attended a morning briefing at the Commercial Affairs Department headquarters at the Police Cantonment Complex. Over a dozen officers received information packets containing details on their assigned suspects, including photographs, financial backgrounds, and flagged suspected forgery documents. The intelligence had been compiled by a specialized team that began connecting the dots in 2021.

The briefing highlighted the unprecedented scale of the operation, which involved simultaneous raids across multiple locations in Singapore. Officers were informed that the targets included luxury condominiums and landed homes in affluent areas such as Sentosa Cove, Holland Road, and Bukit Timah. The mobilization involved approximately 400 police officers acting on precise intelligence regarding the movements and locations of the suspects.

Investigation Outcomes and Sentencing

The broader operation implicated 27 foreign nationals linked to the money laundering syndicate. Vang Shuiming was among ten individuals who were subsequently sentenced and deported following the investigation. The remaining seventeen suspects either fled Singapore or evaded capture during the initial raids. Authorities successfully seized cash and assets from 25 of the foreign nationals involved in the scheme.

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Teh Yee Liang dedicated the following nine months to interrogating Vang Shuiming, conducting 28 interrogation sessions that included over 1,000 questions. The suspect was charged on August 16, 2023, with using a forged document. All 27 implicated individuals were barred from returning to Singapore, marking a definitive enforcement action against the transnational criminal network.