Singapore Art Book Fair Scraps 'Walking Exhibitors' After Public Backlash

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has withdrawn its 'Walking Exhibitors' format following online criticism, citing concerns about its pricing, accessibility, and overall appropriateness. The initiative, designed to provide a more flexible and affordable option for exhibitors, was quickly met with disapproval from the art community, leading the organizers to reconsider their approach and reassess the fair's mechanics.

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has retracted its recently introduced ' Walking Exhibitors ' format following a wave of criticism from the online community. The initiative, announced on April 6th, allowed first-time and new art bookmakers to participate in the fair for $150. Instead of traditional booths, these exhibitors were to circulate throughout the venue, carrying portable display cases to showcase and sell their works.

This novel approach, however, was met with swift and widespread disapproval, with many criticizing its perceived lack of accessibility and its impact on the participating artists. The organizers acknowledged the negative feedback and promptly announced the closure of the open call while reassessing the fair's mechanics, recognizing the public's concerns and admitting that the format was 'inappropriate'.\The online backlash highlighted several key concerns. Critics questioned the pricing of the 'Walking Exhibitors' option, deeming it disproportionate to the experience and comparing it unfavorably to the established booth fees, which had reportedly increased over time. Concerns were raised about the physical demands of the format, particularly regarding accessibility. The requirement to walk and stand for extended periods presented a significant barrier for artists with disabilities or health conditions. Many users expressed feeling that the concept was demeaning to artists, viewing it as akin to a mobile vending setup rather than a proper exhibition opportunity. There was widespread agreement that the 'Walking Exhibitors' format, however innovative in concept, failed to adequately address the needs and limitations of a diverse group of potential exhibitors, indicating potential problems related to inclusivity and equitable participation within the fair environment. This underscored a perceived disconnect between the organizers' stated aims and the practical implications of their actions, causing many to question the planning and consideration that had gone into the initiative. Amidst the criticism, there were a few voices supporting the organizers, defending their right to experiment and create. However, the overwhelming public opinion was against the format.\The initial rationale behind the 'Walking Exhibitors' concept, as stated by SABF, was to offer greater flexibility to exhibitors, enabling them to choose when and where to interact with potential customers and other fair attendees. The organizers intended for this mobile approach to encourage interaction, making it easier for exhibitors to share their work with a wider audience, as well as to increase networking opportunities. Founded in 2013, the Singapore Art Book Fair has become an annual event, and it is known for celebrating contemporary art books and zines. It aims to foster a platform for artists, designers, publishers, and enthusiasts to connect and engage with art in this unique format. The event is scheduled to take place from August 28 to 30. The decision to withdraw the 'Walking Exhibitors' format reflects a commitment by the organizers to listen to the art community and respond to constructive criticism. The incident serves as a reminder of the need to consider diverse perspectives and the importance of ensuring inclusivity when organizing art events





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