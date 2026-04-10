Singapore Art Book Fair Scraps 'Walking Exhibitors' Format After Online Backlash

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has withdrawn its 'Walking Exhibitors' format following negative feedback from the public. The format, which allowed exhibitors to walk around the venue with portable display cases, was criticized for its pricing and lack of accessibility. SABF organizers responded by closing the open call and reassessing the mechanics of the fair.

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has retracted its recently introduced ' Walking Exhibitors ' format following a wave of criticism from the online community. The format, which was unveiled on April 6th, allowed first-time and new art bookmakers to participate in the fair by walking around the venue with portable display cases to showcase and sell their books, in exchange for a fee of $150.

However, this innovative approach quickly faced backlash, with many critics questioning its pricing structure, accessibility, and overall appropriateness in the context of the annual event. The organizers, acknowledging the public concerns, promptly announced the closure of the open call for 'Walking Exhibitors' and stated they would take time to reassess the mechanics of the fair. The initial concept, as explained by SABF, was to provide exhibitors with greater flexibility, enabling them to choose their selling locations and times, and to encourage more interaction among exhibitors. This decision reflects a commitment to responding to the community's feedback and ensuring the fair remains inclusive and accessible for all participants.\The online criticism surrounding the 'Walking Exhibitors' format was multifaceted. A significant concern revolved around the perceived devaluation of artists' work, with some commenters comparing the concept to a 'walking hot dog stand' and highlighting the disparity between the $150 fee and the increasing booth rates for established exhibitors. The accessibility of the format was another major point of contention. Several individuals pointed out that the requirement for exhibitors to walk and stand for extended periods would pose significant challenges for those with physical limitations or medical conditions. These concerns underscored the importance of creating a fair environment that caters to a diverse range of participants and avoids creating barriers to entry. Although some individuals expressed support for the organizers, the majority of the online discourse voiced concerns about the practical implications of the 'Walking Exhibitors' format and its impact on the participating artists and the overall experience of the fair.\The Singapore Art Book Fair, established in 2013, has become a prominent annual event dedicated to celebrating contemporary art books and zines. The fair serves as a platform for artists, publishers, and enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas, and discover new works. The decision to withdraw the 'Walking Exhibitors' format demonstrates the organizers' responsiveness to community feedback and their dedication to upholding the values of inclusivity and artistic integrity. The move also highlights the dynamic nature of the art world and the importance of adapting to evolving needs and expectations. The organizers are now taking the opportunity to re-evaluate their plans and ensure that the fair continues to provide a valuable and supportive experience for all participants. The upcoming edition of SABF is scheduled to take place from August 28th to 30th, promising a renewed focus on delivering a successful and enriching event for the art book community





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