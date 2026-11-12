Singapore Art Week 2027 Features Southeast Asian Focus and Public Art Installations

Singapore Art Week runs January 21-31, 2027, showcasing over 100 events. Highlights include ASEAN artist spotlights, immersive tech installations, and public art across MRT stations and historic sites.

The National Arts Council and Singapore Tourism Board have announced that Singapore Art Week will return for its fifteenth edition from January 21 to 31, 2027. This comprehensive cultural festival will feature over one hundred events spanning major exhibitions, interactive installations, and public art displays across the island.

Spotlight on Southeast Asian Contemporary Talent

Singapore Art Week 2027 places a significant emphasis on Southeast Asian artists, coinciding with Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship and the regional bloc's sixtieth anniversary. The programming deliberately highlights emerging creators from across the region, including those working outside major capital cities and conventional art institutions. A central highlight is the exhibition Entry Point: Everywhere, Already, curated by John Z W Tung and Soh Chihiro.

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This specific exhibition features more than one hundred works by twenty-two emerging artists from all ASEAN member states. The curation aims to offer visitors a broader perspective on contemporary art in Southeast Asia by focusing on practices that have developed away from established art hubs. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of diversifying the narrative of regional artistic production during a period of heightened ASEAN diplomatic engagement.

Diverse Venues Expand Artistic Reach

Visitors will encounter art in unconventional spaces, moving beyond traditional museums and galleries to locations such as a former air raid shelter, public buses, MRT stations, and hotel suites. Thai contemporary artist Pinaree Sanpitak presents How We Hold What's Possible - Movement II at Mohamed Sultan Road from January 21 to 31, transforming a former rice warehouse with plants, scents, food, and performances.

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The visual presence of art extends to the urban skyline through the ASEAN-Unite project. This initiative turns the facades of UOB Plaza 1 and UOB Plaza 2 into large-scale projection surfaces from January 20 to 31. The projections feature artworks by artists from across ASEAN, alongside Singapore's Cultural Medallion recipients and UOB Painting of the Year artists, with viewing recommended from the riverfront near the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Immersive Technology and Experimental Performances

Several exhibitions explore the intersection of technology and art, challenging conventional viewing experiences. Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen presents P for Power at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road from January 21 to 31. This immersive installation features five AI-generated Singaporean children exploring concepts of power through history, philosophy, science, and popular culture.

On January 22, Singaporean artist Dawn Ng stages a one-night-only performance titled The Last Sunset at Golden Mile Tower. This thirty-minute work centers on a giant sun constructed from frozen pigments that gradually melts and collapses, accompanied by an original score by Welsh composer Alex Mills and a live choir. The performance features narration by actress Tilda Swinton and explores themes of endings and the passage of time.

Public Spaces and Community Engagement Initiatives

Art also integrates into daily routines through public installations and community-focused trails. The Padang hosts Rollie Pollie Art Park and BYOR: Where Play Takes Shape from January 21 to 31, featuring inflatable figures and interactive sculptures that encourage visitors to rethink public space usage. Commuters can experience Expanded Horizons, an art project at ten MRT stations running from January 11 to February 14.

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The event concludes with the fifth edition of SAW in 10 Days, a set of trails co-created by visually impaired collaborators and youth ambassadors. These paths take participants through often overlooked spaces in Singapore, including the Civic District and Kampong Glam. Additionally, a travelling art bus titled Alighting in... 1, 2, 3 will return to stop across heartland neighborhoods and the city center, featuring works by artists with and without disabilities.